Some Kyiv residents left without hot water: the reason named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

In Kyiv, hot water supply has been temporarily restricted to restore centralized heating in some residential buildings. This is a forced step to eliminate the consequences of enemy attacks and stabilize the energy system.

Some Kyiv residents left without hot water: the reason named

In Kyiv, the supply of hot water has been temporarily restricted in some residential buildings to restore centralized heating services, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

The Kyiv City State Administration noted that due to several massive enemy attacks, the city is operating under difficult energy conditions and is taking all possible emergency measures.

Currently, to restore centralized heating services in some residential buildings, the supply of hot water has been temporarily restricted. The released thermal capacity is directed to restore heat supply. After all, at low air temperatures, it is technically very difficult to restart the system. This is especially relevant when the system has to be started not for the first time, but for the third time – as in part of the housing stock of the Desnianskyi district.

- the message says.

Additional places for single and low-mobility individuals, as well as hot meals: where to get essential help in Kyiv26.01.26, 15:58 • 3128 views

The Kyiv City State Administration emphasized that the restriction of hot water supply does not apply to the entire housing stock of the city, but only to buildings where it is technically necessary to restore heat supply.

This is a forced and temporary step, necessary to eliminate the consequences of enemy attacks, restore heat to homes and further stabilize the energy system.

- stated in the message.

Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter27.01.26, 15:14 • 12167 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
Kyiv