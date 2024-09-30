Smoke is observed in Kyiv due to natural fires in the region - Ministry of Environment

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 92228 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106539 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171869 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140498 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144644 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139622 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184455 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112130 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174766 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 112010 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 43328 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114173 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 62965 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 69345 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 171869 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184455 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174766 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202057 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190919 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143086 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142977 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147609 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138977 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155797 views
Actual
Smoke is observed in Kyiv due to natural fires in the region - Ministry of Environment

Smoke is observed in Kyiv due to natural fires in the region - Ministry of Environment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33302 views

Smoke is observed in Kyiv due to fires in the Kyiv region. A dust storm from the Caspian Sea lowlands is worsening air quality in Ukraine, and the situation will continue until Friday.

There is smoke in Kyiv due to fires in the Kyiv region. And on October 1 and 2, according to the Ukrainian Weather Center, air quality is expected to deteriorate in the capital due to dust from the Caspian Sea region. This was reported by the Ministry of Environment and KCMA on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Currently, there is smoke in the capital, caused by fires in the ecosystems of Kyiv region. According to the monitoring posts of local authorities and NGOs, there is currently an average level of air pollution," the Ministry of Environment reported on Telegram.

As of 7 a.m., seven fires on a total area of 1.25 hectares have been localized in the Vyshedubechansky branch of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" in Kyiv region. At 10 am, a new fire was localized on an area of 1.1 hectares. The situation is currently under control of foresters.

It is also reported that, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, wind flows from the Caspian lowland, where a dust storm and high air pollution continue, are entering Ukraine. This situation will remain until Friday, when the wind direction in Ukraine will change to the south and west. Dust will still fall on the territory of Kyiv region on October 1 and 2, but its amount will be less. 

Dust storm from the Caspian Sea moves to Ukraine, situation will remain preliminary until Friday - Ukrhydrometeorology Center30.09.24, 11:28 • 17121 view

"On October 1 and 2, according to the Ukrainian Weather Center, the air quality in the capital is expected to deteriorate due to dust from the Caspian Sea region," KCMA said on Telegram.

Therefore, the Ministry of Environment advises to follow the recommendations and monitor air quality indicators on "EcoThreat", state (local) and public monitoring stations:

  • If possible, avoid being outdoors, especially during periods of heavy smoke. 
  • Keep windows and doors closed to prevent smoke from entering the room. Maintain your water balance. Drink plenty of water. 
  • Wear a mask or respirator and use an air purifier. 
  • Use air purifiers. 
  • Do wet cleaning of the premises.

As noted, people with diseases of the respiratory and cardiovascular systems should pay special attention to these tips.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivHealthKyiv region
kirovohrad-oblastKirovohrad Oblast
dniproDnipro
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
chernihivChernihiv
poltavaPoltava
cherkasyCherkassy
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
sumySums
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising