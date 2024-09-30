Smoke is observed in Kyiv due to natural fires in the region - Ministry of Environment

There is smoke in Kyiv due to fires in the Kyiv region. And on October 1 and 2, according to the Ukrainian Weather Center, air quality is expected to deteriorate in the capital due to dust from the Caspian Sea region. This was reported by the Ministry of Environment and KCMA on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Currently, there is smoke in the capital, caused by fires in the ecosystems of Kyiv region. According to the monitoring posts of local authorities and NGOs, there is currently an average level of air pollution," the Ministry of Environment reported on Telegram.

As of 7 a.m., seven fires on a total area of 1.25 hectares have been localized in the Vyshedubechansky branch of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" in Kyiv region. At 10 am, a new fire was localized on an area of 1.1 hectares. The situation is currently under control of foresters.

It is also reported that, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, wind flows from the Caspian lowland, where a dust storm and high air pollution continue, are entering Ukraine. This situation will remain until Friday, when the wind direction in Ukraine will change to the south and west. Dust will still fall on the territory of Kyiv region on October 1 and 2, but its amount will be less.

"On October 1 and 2, according to the Ukrainian Weather Center, the air quality in the capital is expected to deteriorate due to dust from the Caspian Sea region," KCMA said on Telegram.

Therefore, the Ministry of Environment advises to follow the recommendations and monitor air quality indicators on "EcoThreat", state (local) and public monitoring stations:

If possible, avoid being outdoors, especially during periods of heavy smoke.

Keep windows and doors closed to prevent smoke from entering the room. Maintain your water balance. Drink plenty of water.

Wear a mask or respirator and use an air purifier.

Use air purifiers.

Do wet cleaning of the premises.

As noted, people with diseases of the respiratory and cardiovascular systems should pay special attention to these tips.