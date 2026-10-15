Slovenia reaffirmed its continued support for Ukraine and its accession to the EU – Stefanchuk

Slovenia will continue to help Ukraine and support its aspirations to become a member of the European Union. Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk received such assurances during a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Slovenia, Zoran Stevanović, in Rome. Stefanchuk reported this on the social network X, UNN writes.

Details

During the talks, the sides discussed further assistance to Ukraine, the consequences of Russian aggression, and the prospects for European integration. Stefanchuk told his Slovenian counterpart about Russia’s daily attacks on Ukrainian cities, the destruction of housing, and casualties among the civilian population.

The President of Slovenia was suspected of links to Russian intelligence

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stressed that partners’ support is particularly important given the price Ukraine is paying for its independence. He also informed Stevanović about the country’s needs regarding the protection of civilians.

Ukraine and Slovenia agree to work on the return of abducted children

A separate topic of the talks was the return of Ukrainian children whom Russia illegally deported from Ukraine. The sides agreed to continue joint efforts aimed at bringing them home.

We also discussed Ukraine’s European integration. I am grateful for the clear assurance that we can count on Slovenia’s support on our path toward EU membership – Stefanchuk noted.

In addition, representatives of the parliaments agreed to work on arranging mutual visits and deepening cooperation between the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the National Assembly of Slovenia.

Stefanchuk thanked his Slovenian counterpart for solidarity with the Ukrainian people and readiness to continue supporting Ukraine.

More than 50 UN countries called on Russia to immediately cease fire in Ukraine