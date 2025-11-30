"Significant progress in promoting a just peace": Umerov reported to Zelenskyy on the results of negotiations in the US

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, reported to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the results of negotiations in the United States. He announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Umerov, Kyiv has "significant progress in promoting a dignified peace and bringing our positions closer to the American side."

Our key goals – security, sovereignty, and a lasting peace – remain unchanged and are shared by the American side - Umerov wrote.

He added that further consultations and work on coordinating a common framework solution are ahead.

Recall

In Florida, negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations on a plan to end the war in Ukraine concluded. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the meeting was quite productive, but "we still have work to do."

