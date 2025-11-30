$42.190.00
ukenru
06:02 PM • 18896 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 22497 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 25298 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 27758 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 28708 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 32297 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 40049 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 31990 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 27532 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 24077 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
"Significant progress in promoting a just peace": Umerov reported to Zelenskyy on the results of negotiations in the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported to President Zelenskyy on the results of negotiations in the US. Kyiv has made significant progress in promoting peace and bringing positions closer with the American side.

"Significant progress in promoting a just peace": Umerov reported to Zelenskyy on the results of negotiations in the US

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, reported to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the results of negotiations in the United States. He announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Umerov, Kyiv has "significant progress in promoting a dignified peace and bringing our positions closer to the American side."

Our key goals – security, sovereignty, and a lasting peace – remain unchanged and are shared by the American side

- Umerov wrote.

He added that further consultations and work on coordinating a common framework solution are ahead.

Recall

In Florida, negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations on a plan to end the war in Ukraine concluded. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the meeting was quite productive, but "we still have work to do."

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Marco Rubio
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Florida
Kyiv