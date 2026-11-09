Shelling of Balakliia: three injured, houses and a cultural institution damaged

$45.4451.04
ukenru
12:51 AM • 3460 views
Rubio called security guarantees the main topic of the talks in Abu Dhabi
09:14 PM • 11704 views
The enemy struck six districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: two people killedPhoto
November 8, 04:19 PM • 22388 views
The Russians have strengthened their military presence in Oleshky under the cover of a humanitarian operation, Zelenskyy says
November 8, 12:04 PM • 29378 views
Trump’s defeat in the election could change the course of peace negotiations on Ukraine - WP
November 8, 10:59 AM • 32938 views
Russia is intensifying attacks on Ukraine’s economy ahead of the talks: what tactics has the Kremlin chosen?
Exclusive
November 8, 09:28 AM • 31321 views
Astrological forecast for November 9–15: changes in government, new opportunities, and important decisions for all zodiac signs
Exclusive
November 8, 08:32 AM • 47309 views
The benefits of pomegranates for the body and whether you can eat the seeds: a dietitian explains
November 8, 05:20 AM • 40580 views
Erdoğan and Trump discussed diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine
November 7, 11:19 PM • 56234 views
The end of the Netanyahu era: Israel’s president tasked Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government
November 7, 10:21 PM • 43249 views
The bodies of three people were found in the attacker’s house in Krakow
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Russia included in the 2027 World Junior Championship instead of Norway — Ukraine called for a boycottNovember 8, 04:03 PM • 4170 views
In Zhytomyr, schools will switch to remote learning due to the lack of heatingNovember 8, 04:38 PM • 3998 views
The enemy attacked Kharkiv — one person was injured, and State Emergency Service equipment was damagedPhotoNovember 8, 05:26 PM • 4654 views
In Amsterdam, 200,000 people took to the streets to protest the Dutch government's policy toward IsraelPhotoNovember 8, 06:37 PM • 7182 views
On November 9, power outages of up to four queues will be introduced in UkraineNovember 8, 07:40 PM • 3734 views
Publications
Autumn fertilization of the garden: which fertilizers should be added to the soil to ensure a generous harvest next yearNovember 8, 11:27 AM • 26657 views
The benefits of pomegranates for the body and whether you can eat the seeds: a dietitian explains
Exclusive
November 8, 08:32 AM • 47311 views
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 70860 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of sheltersNovember 6, 06:49 PM • 98931 views
Patent registration in Ukraine: how to obtain a patent and protect an invention November 6, 03:17 PM • 72532 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Marco Rubio
Hakeem Jeffries
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro (city)
Abu Dhabi
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cybertruck production will be discontinued, but Tesla is now adding another production shift — Musk named the reasonNovember 7, 08:10 PM • 32463 views
The film "Ebenezer" will be released on November 13 — will the role of Scrooge help Johnny Depp return from the wildernessNovember 7, 05:29 PM • 34892 views
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was increased near his residenceVideoNovember 7, 08:57 AM • 40592 views
For the first time in 100 years, Balenciaga will be headed by a woman — what is known about Martine RoseNovember 6, 06:15 PM • 42143 views
Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect itVideoNovember 6, 04:04 PM • 39612 views
Actual
Heating
Shahed-136
Technology
Kh-59
Starlink

Shelling of Balakliia: three injured, houses and a cultural institution damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

A Russian strike on the central part of Balakliia injured a man and caused a stress reaction in two girls. Houses and a cultural institution were damaged.

Shelling of Balakliia: three injured, houses and a cultural institution damaged

As a result of enemy shelling, the central part of the city of Balakliia in the Kharkiv region was hit. This was reported by Vitalii Karabanov, head of the Balakliia MVA, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, three people are known to have been injured: one man sustained shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized; medics are providing him with all the necessary assistance.

Two girls suffered an acute stress reaction and were immediately provided with appropriate medical assistance at the scene

- Karabanov said.

He added that the shelling damaged multi-apartment residential buildings and a cultural institution, including window glazing.

To remind

On November 5, the enemy launched an airstrike on the city of Izium in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, two multi-apartment buildings and about ten private residential buildings were destroyed or damaged. In addition, power grids were damaged, resulting in power outages for a significant number of consumers.

Two Russian drone attacks on Balakliia claimed the lives of 4 people, while 4 others were injured19.09.26, 09:46 • 3229 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Balakliia