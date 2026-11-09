Shelling of Balakliia: three injured, houses and a cultural institution damaged

As a result of enemy shelling, the central part of the city of Balakliia in the Kharkiv region was hit. This was reported by Vitalii Karabanov, head of the Balakliia MVA, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, three people are known to have been injured: one man sustained shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized; medics are providing him with all the necessary assistance.

Two girls suffered an acute stress reaction and were immediately provided with appropriate medical assistance at the scene - Karabanov said.

He added that the shelling damaged multi-apartment residential buildings and a cultural institution, including window glazing.

To remind

On November 5, the enemy launched an airstrike on the city of Izium in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, two multi-apartment buildings and about ten private residential buildings were destroyed or damaged. In addition, power grids were damaged, resulting in power outages for a significant number of consumers.

Two Russian drone attacks on Balakliia claimed the lives of 4 people, while 4 others were injured