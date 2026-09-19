Two Russian drone attacks on Balakliia claimed the lives of 4 people, while 4 others were injured

In Balakliia, Kharkiv region, 4 people were killed and another 4 injured as a result of two attacks by Russian drones. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN writes.

Details

According to the investigation, at around 5:00 p.m. on September 18, a Russian drone struck the grounds of a private residence in Balakliia, Izium district. A fire broke out following the strike.

Two men were killed in the attack. Another 4 people—a man and three women—were injured.

Russians attacked the city again

At around 9:30 p.m., Russian forces launched another drone strike on a residential building in Balakliia.

A 74-year-old man and his 71-year-old wife were killed in the second attack.

The prosecutor's office launched pretrial investigations into the attacks under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—violation of the laws and customs of war resulting in the death of people.

The strike on Balakliia in the Kharkiv region claimed the lives of two people; a search operation is ongoing