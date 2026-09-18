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The strike on Balakliia in the Kharkiv region claimed the lives of two people; a search operation is ongoing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Russian forces struck a private house in Balakliia. According to preliminary data, two people were killed, and search-and-rescue operations are ongoing.

The strike on Balakliia in the Kharkiv region claimed the lives of two people; a search operation is ongoing

The enemy attacked Balakliia in the Kharkiv region on the evening of Friday, September 18. This was reported by Vitalii Karabanov, head of the Balakliia MAA, UNN reports.

Details

"An hour ago, one of the neighborhoods of our city was hit by an enemy strike. Unfortunately, according to preliminary information, two people were killed as a result of the shelling," Karabanov wrote.

He expressed his sincere condolences to the relatives and loved ones of those killed and urged citizens not to ignore air raid warnings.

When you hear the signal, take care of your own safety and the safety of those around you

- urged the head of the Balakliia MAA.

Meanwhile, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported that a private house was hit. A search and rescue operation is currently underway.

We remind you

The day before, Russia struck one of the neighborhoods of Balakliia; two hits were recorded. The strikes damaged private homes and outbuildings.

Three people were killed in a Russian drone attack on Balakliia06.08.26, 07:47 • 3555 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Explosions
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
Balakliia