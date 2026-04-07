Enemy attacks and bad weather cut off power to parts of 15 regions, without schedules

Enemy attacks have blacked out parts of 8 regions of Ukraine, bad weather has caused power outages in 9 regions, no schedules are predicted for today, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions are temporarily without electricity. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Energy workers are working in an enhanced mode to restore electricity to all subscribers as soon as possible. Restoration work continues around the clock.

"Due to bad weather, more than 170 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Ternopil, Poltava, and Khmelnytskyi regions remain without electricity," the report states.

Repair crews of regional power companies are working on restoration.

"No restrictions are predicted for today," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Consumers are asked, if possible, to use electricity sparingly throughout the day. This helps reduce the load on the system.

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