Shelling and bad weather caused power outages in several areas: where there is no electricity
Due to hostilities and weather conditions, power outages occurred in 8 regions of Ukraine. The Ministry of Energy reports on electricity imports from neighboring countries and calls for economical consumption in the evening.
Over the past 24 hours, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Kharkiv regions due to shelling and hostilities. Residents of Kirovohrad, Chernihiv and Odesa regions were partially left without electricity as a result of the weather. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Saturday, UNN reports.
Consequences of the Russian shelling
In Zaporizhzhya region , an overhead line was damaged by artillery fire, which led to a power outage for household consumers. 6,300 consumers are without electricity due to the hostilities.
In Sumy region, substations were de-energized during the air raid, which resulted in power outages for businesses and household consumers in two regions. The power supply has been restored.
In two settlements, 360 consumers were disconnected from gas supply due to damaged gas pipelines.
In Kharkiv region, 1.9 thousand additional customers were cut off from power as a result of the hostilities. As of the morning, 42.3 thousand subscribers in 99 settlements were without power supply due to the hostilities.
Weather conditions
As a result of unfavorable weather conditions, there are power outages in 25 settlements in Kirovohrad region, 8 settlements in Chernihiv region and 6 settlements in Odesa region.
Electricity imports
For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecasted to total 12,700 MWh with a capacity of 1,130 MW.
The Ministry of Energy also urged to continue to use electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours, especially during the evening load period from 17:00 to 22:00.
On Saturday, October 12, Ukraine is not planning to apply blackout schedules .