Searches are being conducted in the offices and homes of employees of the municipal enterprise "Kyivteploenergo." In particular, documents concerning projects under the Energy Resilience Plan are being seized, the Kyiv City State Administration reports, according to UNN.

Details

As noted by the KCSA, the projects involve backup power supply and the creation of distributed cogeneration facilities for consumers in the Desnianskyi, Holosiivskyi, and other districts of the capital.

Also, on November 6, searches were conducted in the homes of several employees of the municipal enterprise "Kyivteploenergo" as part of criminal proceedings. At the same time, the administration emphasized that the design work has not yet been paid for, since funding is to be provided after its completion. The work completion certificates were neither signed nor paid for.

Such investigative actions may indicate political pressure. And the seizure of documentation could complicate the implementation of important energy projects. The situation is particularly critical during preparations for the heating season, amid Russian shelling, logistical difficulties, and a shortage of specialists - the KCSA said in a statement.

In addition

Recently, the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed searches by NABU and SAPO at the homes of its employees as part of several criminal proceedings.

At the same time, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine reported that one of the senior officials of the Security Service of Ukraine threatened NABU detectives with the use of firearms and obstructed the search.

Political analyst Taras Zahorodnii said that the NABU searches at the SBU could be an act of retaliation and an attempt to weaken Ukraine ahead of negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted at first reading a bill that changes the procedure for conducting searches without prior court authorization, returning seized property, and registering reports of criminal offenses.