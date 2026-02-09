$43.050.09
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
03:20 PM • 5080 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 18753 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 34272 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 37949 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiers
February 8, 05:37 PM • 54693 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 52835 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
February 8, 01:58 PM • 42323 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 40604 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
February 8, 10:00 AM • 27108 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
Scheduled power outages will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine on February 10

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

On February 10, scheduled power outages will be in effect throughout Ukraine. Emergency blackouts are possible in some regions due to the consequences of Russian attacks.

Scheduled power outages will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine on February 10

Tomorrow, throughout the day, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine, and emergency blackouts will be applied in a number of regions, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, February 10, throughout the day, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied.

- the message says.

In some regions, emergency blackouts will continue to be applied until the situation in the energy system stabilizes. Energy workers are doing everything possible to switch to predictable blackout schedules in all regions as soon as possible, the company added.

According to Ukrenergo, the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

Society
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine