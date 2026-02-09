Scheduled power outages will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine on February 10

Tomorrow, throughout the day, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine, and emergency blackouts will be applied in a number of regions, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, February 10, throughout the day, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied. - the message says.

In some regions, emergency blackouts will continue to be applied until the situation in the energy system stabilizes. Energy workers are doing everything possible to switch to predictable blackout schedules in all regions as soon as possible, the company added.

According to Ukrenergo, the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?