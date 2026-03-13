SBU: Russian agent detained, who was preparing an attack on the commander of the Third Army Corps

$44.160.1950.960.02
ukenru
Exclusive
10:42 AM • 396 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 20580 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM • 52734 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 48514 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 72365 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 38726 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 25679 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 20724 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 23709 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM • 40454 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
2.8m/s
37%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Netanyahu stated that regime change in Iran is not guaranteedMarch 13, 01:34 AM • 6982 views
Social network X to change verification system in EU after European Commission fineMarch 13, 01:57 AM • 5438 views
Iran does not plan to close the Strait of Hormuz – country's representative to the UNMarch 13, 03:14 AM • 7858 views
Billionaire Thiel's lectures on the Antichrist sparked controversy in the VaticanMarch 13, 04:00 AM • 6458 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-1507:00 AM • 13255 views
Publications
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 3550 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-1507:00 AM • 13279 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 72371 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 41732 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM • 37111 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Ali Khamenei
Elon Musk
Bloggers
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 3530 views
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 22586 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 22539 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 20971 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first timeMarch 12, 12:00 PM • 37029 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot

SBU: Russian agent detained, who was preparing an attack on the commander of the Third Army Corps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1736 views

Military counterintelligence exposed a UAV operator who was transmitting data on the commander's movements to the enemy. The traitor faces life imprisonment for treason.

SBU: Russian agent detained, who was preparing an attack on the commander of the Third Army Corps

The Security Service of Ukraine announced that it had detained a Russian agent who was preparing a missile and bomb attack on the commander of the Third Army Corps, writes UNN.

Since March 2025, the commander of the Third Army Corps is Brigadier General Andriy Biletskyi.

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces, prevented Russia's attempts to eliminate the commander of the 3rd Army Corps of the Defense Forces. As a result of pre-emptive actions, a Russian agent was detained who was preparing a targeted missile and bomb attack on the location of the Ukrainian general in the combat zone.

- reported the SBU.

According to the SBU, "to adjust the air attack, Russian special services recruited a UAV operator from another brigade performing tasks in the Kharkiv region."

"As the investigation established, the suspect tried to obtain information about the time and place of the arrival of the AFU general at the positions of his unit. To collect intelligence, the agent used his access to official information, and also tried to subtly inquire about "classified" information from his colleagues. At the same time, the suspect was supposed to "leak" to the occupiers the location of the headquarters and training center of his brigade, which the enemy was preparing for a separate shelling," the SBU said.

SBU officers, as noted, acted proactively and exposed the Russian "mole" at the initial stage of his espionage activities. After that, his contacts with the Rashists were documented step by step, and the locations of the relevant Defense Forces were secured.

"At the final stage of the special operation, the agent was detained on the territory of the garrison. A smartphone from which he maintained contact with the occupiers was seized from him," the special service reported.

According to the case materials, "the suspect was recruited by Russian special services through his ex-wife, who lives in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region and works for Russia." To conceal his connection with the enemy, the agent, as indicated, regularly deleted messages from correspondence.

SBU investigators informed the "mole" of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

- stated the SBU.

Comprehensive measures were carried out under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Prosecutor General's Office.

SBU detains GRU 'mole' in one of the AFU units in Kharkiv region, who was 'leaking' positions10.02.26, 12:57 • 4015 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Andriy Biletsky
Russian propaganda
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
Kharkiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine