SBU: Russian agent detained, who was preparing an attack on the commander of the Third Army Corps

The Security Service of Ukraine announced that it had detained a Russian agent who was preparing a missile and bomb attack on the commander of the Third Army Corps, writes UNN.

Since March 2025, the commander of the Third Army Corps is Brigadier General Andriy Biletskyi.

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces, prevented Russia's attempts to eliminate the commander of the 3rd Army Corps of the Defense Forces. As a result of pre-emptive actions, a Russian agent was detained who was preparing a targeted missile and bomb attack on the location of the Ukrainian general in the combat zone. - reported the SBU.

According to the SBU, "to adjust the air attack, Russian special services recruited a UAV operator from another brigade performing tasks in the Kharkiv region."

"As the investigation established, the suspect tried to obtain information about the time and place of the arrival of the AFU general at the positions of his unit. To collect intelligence, the agent used his access to official information, and also tried to subtly inquire about "classified" information from his colleagues. At the same time, the suspect was supposed to "leak" to the occupiers the location of the headquarters and training center of his brigade, which the enemy was preparing for a separate shelling," the SBU said.

SBU officers, as noted, acted proactively and exposed the Russian "mole" at the initial stage of his espionage activities. After that, his contacts with the Rashists were documented step by step, and the locations of the relevant Defense Forces were secured.

"At the final stage of the special operation, the agent was detained on the territory of the garrison. A smartphone from which he maintained contact with the occupiers was seized from him," the special service reported.

According to the case materials, "the suspect was recruited by Russian special services through his ex-wife, who lives in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region and works for Russia." To conceal his connection with the enemy, the agent, as indicated, regularly deleted messages from correspondence.

SBU investigators informed the "mole" of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property. - stated the SBU.

Comprehensive measures were carried out under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Prosecutor General's Office.

