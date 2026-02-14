SBU destroyed half of Russian Pantsir systems eliminated in 2025

The SBU's "Alpha" special unit played a key role in neutralizing Russian air defense, destroying approximately 50% of all "Pantsir" complexes lost by the enemy over the past year. The systematic hunt for these expensive installations allowed Ukrainian forces to create gaps in the occupiers' defense for deep strikes against strategic Russian targets. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN with reference to Defence Blog.

Details

The "Pantsir" anti-aircraft missile systems are the basis of the occupiers' defense against Ukrainian long-range drones. According to the SBU, the cost of one such installation ranges from 15 to 20 million dollars. The elimination of these systems aims to break through enemy air defense and create safe corridors for striking military bases, airfields, and ammunition depots deep in the enemy's rear.

General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories

The total cost of all air defense assets destroyed by the "Alpha" unit in 2025 is estimated at an impressive 4 billion dollars. Since "Pantsir" combines short-range missiles and rapid-fire cannons, its incapacitation significantly reduces the survivability of Russian logistics and critical infrastructure against targeted attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Pantsir" is one of the modern and key air defense systems of the Russian Federation. The cost of one complex ranges from 15 to 20 million US dollars. These missile-gun air defense systems are the most effective in countering Ukrainian long-range drones. - stated the SBU.

Comparison of enemy loss data

According to visually confirmed data from the Oryx group, Russia has lost at least 38 "Pantsir" systems since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. At the same time, official reports from the General Staff of Ukraine indicate significantly higher figures, reporting over 1300 destroyed air defense assets of various types.

Despite discrepancies in figures between independent observers and official sources, analysts agree that the intensity of destruction of modern mobile platforms, in particular, seriously undermines Moscow's ability to protect its military assets. Further degradation of the Russian air defense network remains a priority for SBU special forces this year.

Since the beginning of the war, SBU special forces have destroyed over 500 Russian air defense systems