07:48 PM • 3696 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
05:06 PM • 11016 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
04:21 PM • 13456 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 14218 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 15673 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 16331 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 14131 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 14769 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 14719 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 14178 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
SBU destroyed half of Russian Pantsir systems eliminated in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

The SBU's 'Alpha' special unit destroyed approximately 50% of all Pantsir complexes lost by the enemy last year. This allowed for gaps in the occupiers' defenses to be created for strikes on strategic Russian targets.

SBU destroyed half of Russian Pantsir systems eliminated in 2025

The SBU's "Alpha" special unit played a key role in neutralizing Russian air defense, destroying approximately 50% of all "Pantsir" complexes lost by the enemy over the past year. The systematic hunt for these expensive installations allowed Ukrainian forces to create gaps in the occupiers' defense for deep strikes against strategic Russian targets. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN with reference to Defence Blog.

Details

The "Pantsir" anti-aircraft missile systems are the basis of the occupiers' defense against Ukrainian long-range drones. According to the SBU, the cost of one such installation ranges from 15 to 20 million dollars. The elimination of these systems aims to break through enemy air defense and create safe corridors for striking military bases, airfields, and ammunition depots deep in the enemy's rear.

General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories17.01.26, 14:49 • 93915 views

The total cost of all air defense assets destroyed by the "Alpha" unit in 2025 is estimated at an impressive 4 billion dollars. Since "Pantsir" combines short-range missiles and rapid-fire cannons, its incapacitation significantly reduces the survivability of Russian logistics and critical infrastructure against targeted attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Pantsir" is one of the modern and key air defense systems of the Russian Federation. The cost of one complex ranges from 15 to 20 million US dollars. These missile-gun air defense systems are the most effective in countering Ukrainian long-range drones.

- stated the SBU.

Comparison of enemy loss data

According to visually confirmed data from the Oryx group, Russia has lost at least 38 "Pantsir" systems since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. At the same time, official reports from the General Staff of Ukraine indicate significantly higher figures, reporting over 1300 destroyed air defense assets of various types.

Despite discrepancies in figures between independent observers and official sources, analysts agree that the intensity of destruction of modern mobile platforms, in particular, seriously undermines Moscow's ability to protect its military assets. Further degradation of the Russian air defense network remains a priority for SBU special forces this year.

Since the beginning of the war, SBU special forces have destroyed over 500 Russian air defense systems27.12.25, 02:41 • 3890 views

Stepan Haftko

