General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
09:19 AM • 7686 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 19110 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 30417 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 29776 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 39966 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 26598 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 41389 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 34839 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 29050 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

Ukraine's defense forces struck the Nebo-U radar station and the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system in Crimea. A UAV storage site in Donetsk Oblast was also destroyed.

General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of enemy air defense systems and a UAV warehouse in the temporarily occupied territories, UNN reports.

In the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck enemy air defense facilities - the Nebo-U radar station (Yevpatoria area) and the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system (Khutorok area). In addition, in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, in the Donetsk area, a storage and preparation site for the use of unmanned aerial vehicles was hit.

- reported the General Staff.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

"We continue to destroy the enemy and its capabilities. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Russian occupation losses exceeded 1,100 people per day

Julia Shramko

