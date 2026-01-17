General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of enemy air defense systems and a UAV warehouse in the temporarily occupied territories, UNN reports.

In the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck enemy air defense facilities - the Nebo-U radar station (Yevpatoria area) and the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system (Khutorok area). In addition, in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, in the Donetsk area, a storage and preparation site for the use of unmanned aerial vehicles was hit. - reported the General Staff.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

"We continue to destroy the enemy and its capabilities. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

