As of Saturday morning, January 17, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated data on the losses of Russian occupation forces. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,130 occupiers, and the total number of enemy personnel losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion exceeded 1.22 million people. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In addition to significant personnel losses, the enemy continues to lose critically important weapons. The greatest activity of the Defense Forces was recorded in the destruction of artillery systems and drones:

Artillery: another 31 units destroyed (36,261 in total);

UAVs: 721 operational-tactical level drones grounded or destroyed (108,605 in total);

Vehicles: 115 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers "eliminated."

Data on aircraft (434), helicopters (347), and ships (28) remained unchanged over the past day. Information from the hottest sections of the front is currently being clarified.

