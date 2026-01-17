$43.180.08
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 13393 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 17702 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 22904 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 20428 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 36928 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 32494 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 28145 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25986 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 25352 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Russian occupation losses exceeded 1,100 people per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on January 17, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,130 occupiers. The total enemy losses exceeded 1.22 million people.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Russian occupation losses exceeded 1,100 people per day

As of Saturday morning, January 17, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated data on the losses of Russian occupation forces. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,130 occupiers, and the total number of enemy personnel losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion exceeded 1.22 million people. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In addition to significant personnel losses, the enemy continues to lose critically important weapons. The greatest activity of the Defense Forces was recorded in the destruction of artillery systems and drones:

  • Artillery: another 31 units destroyed (36,261 in total);
    • UAVs: 721 operational-tactical level drones grounded or destroyed (108,605 in total);
      • Vehicles: 115 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers "eliminated."

        Data on aircraft (434), helicopters (347), and ships (28) remained unchanged over the past day. Information from the hottest sections of the front is currently being clarified.

        Three workshops and an administrative building damaged: General Staff clarifies consequences of strike on drone production plant in Taganrog16.01.26, 16:41 • 2618 views

        Stepan Haftko

