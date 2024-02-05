Samsung executive acquitted in controversial financial crime case

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Samsung executive acquitted in controversial financial crime case

Kyiv  •  UNN

The court acquitted Samsung Electronics CEO Lee Jae-yong of accounting fraud charges related to the merger of two Samsung subsidiaries in 2015.

A South Korean court acquitted Samsung Electronics CEO Lee Jae-yong, who was previously accused of accounting fraud in connection with the controversial merger of two Samsung subsidiaries in 2015.

This was reported by UNN with reference to The Associated Press and Yonhap.

Details

Samsung President Lee Jae-yong has been prosecuted for accounting fraud in connection with the merger of two companies in the group in 2015. Today it became known that a South Korean court found that there was no "intent to harm shareholders" through the merger, which, according to the heir apparent's critics, was intended, among other things, to ensure an unimpeded transfer of power to Lee Jae-yong, a descendant of the Samsung founding family.

The court stated that the prosecutor's office failed to sufficiently prove that the merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries was conducted illegally in order to strengthen Lee Jae-yong's control over Samsung Electronics.

A ruling by the Seoul Central District Court on Monday could ease the legal woes of Samsung's heir less than two years after he was pardoned on a separate charge of bribing a former president in a corruption scandal that led to the overthrow of the previous South Korean government.

Boeing delays delivery of about fifty aircraft due to a fuselage defect05.02.24, 09:41 • 24152 views

AddendumAddendum

In November, prosecutors demanded a five-year prison sentence and a fine of 500 million won ($376,000) for Lee Jae-young, who was previously accused of manipulating the company's share price and accounting fraud.

His acquittal comes as a relief to the world's largest chip, smartphone and TV maker, which is struggling with a global slowdown and fierce competition from Apple in smartphones and South Korea's SK Hynix in artificial intelligence.

Recall

South Korea will help Ukraine rebuild the Kozarovitsky Dam, which was damaged during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The $14 million project is part of South Korea's Peace and Solidarity Initiative for Ukraine.

North Korea has confirmed that it successfully tested a Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missile off its west coast to improve its strategic attack skills and test its rapid response capabilities.

Artificial intelligence in military conflict simulations leans toward nuclear strike04.02.24, 23:30 • 31996 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
boeingBoeing
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
ukraineUkraine
apple-incApple Inc.

