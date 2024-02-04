ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 18099 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 108739 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 116452 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159020 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161910 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 260965 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175936 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166660 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148516 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232311 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 61780 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 70128 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 69309 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 48943 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 60828 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 260965 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 232311 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217908 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 243439 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229860 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 108739 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 84752 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 89712 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115161 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115952 views
Artificial intelligence in military conflict simulations leans toward nuclear strike

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31993 views

During wargame simulations, the AI was prone to nuclear strikes, emphasizing the need to ensure safe and responsible development.

Scientists have conducted a number of studies using artificial intelligence. The research showed that during the simulation of a military conflict, AI is inclined to use nuclear weapons, writes UNN with reference to New Scientist.

In multiple replays of a war game simulation, OpenAI's most powerful artificial intelligence decided to launch a nuclear strike. Explanations for this aggressive approach included: "We have this! Let's use it!" and "I just want there to be world peace.

These results come at a time when the US military has been testing such chatbots based on a type of AI called a large language model (LLM) to assist with military planning during simulated conflicts, enlisting the expertise of companies such as Palantir and Scale AI. Palantir declined to comment and Scale AI did not respond to requests for comment. Even OpenAI, which once blocked military uses of its AI models, has begun working with the US Department of Defense.

"Given that OpenAI recently changed its terms of service and no longer prohibits military use cases, understanding the implications of such large applications of language models is more important than ever," says Anca Ruel of Stanford University in California.

The EU approves the world's first law to regulate artificial intelligence04.02.2024, 06:34 • 105251 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the WorldTechnologies

