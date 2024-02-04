The EU approves the world's first law to regulate artificial intelligence

27 EU member states have unanimously approved the world's first comprehensive set of rules for artificial intelligence. This is the first attempt to regulate AI, European Commissioner for Internal Market and Services Thierry Breton said, UNN reports .

Details

"...all 27 member states endorsed the political agreement reached in December, recognizing the perfect balance struck by negotiators between innovation and security," the official wrote.

At the end of 2023, EU politicians reached a political agreement on the Artificial Intelligence Act. As the document is complex and comprehensive, politicians needed more time to finalize it technically.

AddendumAddendum

The EU's Internal Market and Services Committee is due to adopt the rules on February 13, and a plenary vote will take place two months later, in mid-April.

The main opponent of the agreement was France. Along with Germany and Italy, it demanded less strict regulatory rules for powerful AI models that support general-purpose AI systems such as ChatGPT and Bard. An example of such a model is OpenAI's GPT-4.

The states requested that the rules be limited to codes of conduct, as they did not want the new law to hinder promising European startups, such as Mistral AI and Aleph Alpha, which could challenge American companies in the field.

However, the European Parliament was unanimous in demanding strict rules for these models, saying that it is wrong to make exceptions for the most powerful AI models, leaving the entire regulatory burden on smaller models.

Artificial intelligence in journalism: ChatGPT will aggregate content from global Springer Media, including Politico, Bild, and Welt