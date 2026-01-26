Rutte calls for moving away from 'buy European' rule: on necessary weapons for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on the EU not to be overly restrictive in purchasing weapons for Ukraine and to move away from the "buy European" rule. Rutte said this during a meeting of the European Parliament's defense committee, reports UNN.

You are doing extremely important work here. A loan of 90 billion euros, which will significantly affect Ukraine's security. They will significantly affect Ukraine's prosperity. But here I really urge you to ensure flexibility in how these funds can be spent, and not to be overly restrictive on the part of the EU and its "buy Ukrainian" and "buy European" principles. Europe is now building its defense industry, and that is very important. But at the moment, it cannot provide even close to what Ukraine needs for defense today and for deterrence tomorrow. Therefore, when you provide this loan, I ask you, I encourage you, to keep Ukraine's needs first. Of course, I can imagine that if they can buy it in Europe, that's great - Rutte said.

He noted that the number one priority is Ukraine's defense, but everyone knows that without weapons supplies from the US, Europe will not be able to support Ukraine in the fight.

Literally no, we won't be able to. Now they are supplying the necessary interceptors, for example, to shoot down as many missiles as possible flying at Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other cities every night - Rutte added.

