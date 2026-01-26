Rutte calls for moving away from 'buy European' rule: on necessary weapons for Ukraine

$43.140.03
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 5462 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
01:53 PM • 11201 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 17032 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 18641 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 32583 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 23367 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 44961 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 21970 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 40737 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prisonJanuary 26, 07:59 AM • 34019 views
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trainsJanuary 26, 09:18 AM • 30268 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 36479 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEKJanuary 26, 10:52 AM • 25888 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 26, 11:59 AM • 17929 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco05:14 PM • 702 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine02:43 PM • 4706 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideo02:07 PM • 5510 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 11029 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 34114 views
Rutte calls for moving away from 'buy European' rule: on necessary weapons for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on the EU not to limit arms purchases for Ukraine with the 'buy European' rule. He stressed that Europe cannot meet all of Ukraine's defense needs without supplies from the United States.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on the EU not to be overly restrictive in purchasing weapons for Ukraine and to move away from the "buy European" rule. Rutte said this during a meeting of the European Parliament's defense committee, reports UNN.

You are doing extremely important work here. A loan of 90 billion euros, which will significantly affect Ukraine's security. They will significantly affect Ukraine's prosperity. But here I really urge you to ensure flexibility in how these funds can be spent, and not to be overly restrictive on the part of the EU and its "buy Ukrainian" and "buy European" principles. Europe is now building its defense industry, and that is very important. But at the moment, it cannot provide even close to what Ukraine needs for defense today and for deterrence tomorrow. Therefore, when you provide this loan, I ask you, I encourage you, to keep Ukraine's needs first. Of course, I can imagine that if they can buy it in Europe, that's great

- Rutte said.

He noted that the number one priority is Ukraine's defense, but everyone knows that without weapons supplies from the US, Europe will not be able to support Ukraine in the fight.

Literally no, we won't be able to. Now they are supplying the necessary interceptors, for example, to shoot down as many missiles as possible flying at Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other cities every night

- Rutte added.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the importance of focusing on Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

