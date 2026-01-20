Russia's largest cement producer halts plants: CPD names reasons

The Cemros holding, which controls 33% of the Russian cement market, has frozen two plants - in the Belgorod and Ulyanovsk regions. Another enterprise in the Lipetsk region has switched to a limited mode - the company has put employees on a four-day working week. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

It is noted that the official reason is a drop in demand due to a decline in housing construction and competition with cheaper cement from Belarus and Iran.

The real reasons are deeper. High interest rates have driven the construction industry into a crisis - developers cannot attract financing, and the population cannot take out mortgages. Sanctions have limited access to equipment and technologies - the CCD points out.

They add that Putin's aggression caused sanctions, rising interest rates, a mortgage collapse, a decline in construction, and a reallocation of resources from the civilian economy to the military-industrial complex. At the same time, despite the Kremlin's statements about "stability," these processes are systematically undermining the Russian economy from within.

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Russian regions are experiencing an increasingly deep impasse, as sanctions and the loss of external markets have exposed the structural weakness of their budgets. The worst situation is observed in depressed entities, as well as in industrial and metallurgical regions, where significant budget deficits are predicted.

ISW: Russians increasingly feel the consequences of the Kremlin's bet on the defense industry due to the war in Ukraine