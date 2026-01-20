Russia's largest cement producer halts plants: CPD names reasons

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 19, 06:36 PM • 15023 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 31394 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 27326 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 29097 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 26458 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 29517 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 17814 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 42654 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 40290 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18953 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Popular news
List of countries invited to Donald Trump's "Peace Council" - BloombergJanuary 19, 08:48 PM • 10178 views
Internal investigation initiated: Odesa TCC clarifies incident involving military and policeJanuary 19, 09:21 PM • 10106 views
"I ask for bread": Ukrainian pilot dropped food from a drone to a woman in KostiantynivkaVideoJanuary 19, 11:35 PM • 11652 views
Night attack on Kyiv: explosions and power outages in the capitalJanuary 20, 12:14 AM • 10176 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remains05:10 AM • 4072 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 29519 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 42654 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 40290 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 57097 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 78316 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Japan
Poland
United Arab Emirates
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 18148 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 33765 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 28534 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 33546 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 45745 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Russia's largest cement producer halts plants: CPD names reasons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1054 views

The Cemros holding has frozen two plants in the Belgorod and Ulyanovsk regions, and another enterprise has switched to a four-day work week. The official reason is a drop in demand due to a decline in housing construction and competition from cheaper cement.

Russia's largest cement producer halts plants: CPD names reasons

The Cemros holding, which controls 33% of the Russian cement market, has frozen two plants - in the Belgorod and Ulyanovsk regions. Another enterprise in the Lipetsk region has switched to a limited mode - the company has put employees on a four-day working week. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the official reason is a drop in demand due to a decline in housing construction and competition with cheaper cement from Belarus and Iran.

The real reasons are deeper. High interest rates have driven the construction industry into a crisis - developers cannot attract financing, and the population cannot take out mortgages. Sanctions have limited access to equipment and technologies

- the CCD points out.

They add that Putin's aggression caused sanctions, rising interest rates, a mortgage collapse, a decline in construction, and a reallocation of resources from the civilian economy to the military-industrial complex. At the same time, despite the Kremlin's statements about "stability," these processes are systematically undermining the Russian economy from within.

Recall

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Russian regions are experiencing an increasingly deep impasse, as sanctions and the loss of external markets have exposed the structural weakness of their budgets. The worst situation is observed in depressed entities, as well as in industrial and metallurgical regions, where significant budget deficits are predicted.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine