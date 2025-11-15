Russians shelled Kherson region in the morning: two dead and a medical worker wounded - OVA

In the Kherson region, Russian shelling again claimed the lives of civilians on the morning of November 15 – two people died and another woman was injured within a few hours. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported that at about 08:40, Russian troops shelled Mykilske. One of the shells hit a residential area, killing a 37-year-old man.

My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased – wrote Prokudin.

Later, at approximately 10:00, Kherson came under new attacks. Russian artillery hit a house in the central district of the city. A 51-year-old medical worker was injured – she sustained an explosive injury, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to her face.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, another artillery strike on a residential building resulted in the death of an 88-year-old woman. The shelling continues, and rescuers and medics are working in an intensified mode.

