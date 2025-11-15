Russian attack on Dnipro and region: 65-year-old man killed, enterprises and cars damaged

As a result of the attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, a 65-year-old man was killed and a 52-year-old man was injured. Enterprises and cars were damaged in the region. This was reported by the head of the OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

"At night, the enemy directed drones at Dnipro. Several fires broke out in the city at once. Private enterprises were damaged. A car was destroyed. The enemy attacked Nikopol region with UAVs, shelled it with artillery and MLRS "Grad". Nikopol itself, Marhanetska, Chervonohryhorivska, Myrivska communities suffered. A 65-year-old man was killed. A non-operational building and a car caught fire. A private enterprise, a five-story building, private houses, a gas pipeline, and cars were damaged," Haivanenko reported.

He added that in Synelnykivskyi district, Rozdorska and Pokrovska communities were under attack. The aggressor used UAVs.

A 52-year-old man was injured. A cultural center and private houses were on fire - added the head of the OVA.

