Russians attacked Rivne and the region: houses were damaged

On the night of Tuesday, October 13, the enemy launched strikes on Rivne and Rivne Oblast. This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the attack damaged dormitories and residential buildings, as well as non-residential infrastructure.

A non-residential building was damaged. According to preliminary information, no people were injured - Koval noted.

Later, he reported that the Russians had also attacked Sarny district, with several strikes hitting a non-operational enterprise. Civilian infrastructure, dormitories, and residential buildings were also damaged.

We remind you

On October 9, a large family was affected by an enemy attack in Rivne Oblast. Seven people were injured—two women, a man, and four children.

Russian forces attacked a gas station in the city of Korets, Rivne region