Russians attacked Rivne and the region: houses were damaged
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the overnight attack, dormitories, residential buildings, and civilian infrastructure were damaged. Preliminary reports indicate that no one was injured.
On the night of Tuesday, October 13, the enemy launched strikes on Rivne and Rivne Oblast. This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, the attack damaged dormitories and residential buildings, as well as non-residential infrastructure.
A non-residential building was damaged. According to preliminary information, no people were injured
Later, he reported that the Russians had also attacked Sarny district, with several strikes hitting a non-operational enterprise. Civilian infrastructure, dormitories, and residential buildings were also damaged.
We remind you
On October 9, a large family was affected by an enemy attack in Rivne Oblast. Seven people were injured—two women, a man, and four children.
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