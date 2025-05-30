Russian ships are not visible in the Black and Azov Seas: Pletenchuk spoke about the occupiers' fear of sea drones

Russia has practically stopped deploying its ships to the open sea due to the danger of attacks by naval drones. The occupiers continue to strengthen the security of the Crimean Bridge, but at the same time, they are actively developing road infrastructure in the temporarily occupied territories in the south because relying only on the bridge is unreliable for the Russians.

This was stated on the telethon by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, reports UNN.

Details

According to Pletenchuk, as of now, there are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas.

If at the beginning of the full-scale invasion they (the Russians - ed.) could really be seen right on the horizon in the sea, from high-rise buildings in Odesa, now this situation looks incredible - Pletenchuk noted.

He explained that the Russians were forced to leave their main base in Sevastopol, and are now in relatively safe Novorossiysk, which, however, the occupiers themselves do not consider completely safe.

When the alarms are more or less serious, they leave the military harbor so as not to fall under a possible strike. But they also cannot stay at sea, because they can be met by naval drones there - the spokesman added.

He emphasized that naval drones work effectively enough, because the Russians have virtually stopped going out to the open sea. Regarding the Crimean Bridge, Pletenchuk noted that it is guarded from the air, from the water, and from the land, and they also actively use camouflage and smoke.

The only additional means would be an armored train on the rails on the bridge itself. They are already using everything else - Pletenchuk noted.

He also drew attention to the fact that the Russians are actively developing infrastructure in the occupied territories, in particular in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

They understand perfectly well that it is not worth relying on one bridge, which is here today, and tomorrow it may disappear. And here they soberly assess the situation, taking into account our rhetoric that we periodically remind that this object is superfluous to us - Pletenchuk summed up.

