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Russian shelling of Lutsk: there may be no electricity for at least a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Lutsk has had no stable electricity supply for the second day following Russian attacks. коммунal services, hospitals, and boiler plants are operating from generators.

Russian shelling of Lutsk: there may be no electricity for at least a day

Due to incessant Russian shelling, the situation with electricity supply in Lutsk is difficult. Secretary of the Lutsk City Council Andrii Razumovskyi stated that the city may be without electricity for at least 24 hours, reports UNN.

Details

He noted that the situation in the city has remained difficult for the second day, and a stable electricity supply is currently unavailable.

Let us hope that electricity will be restored in the near future, but I think we need to prepare for at least 24 hours. If it is restored sooner, thank God. But I would like to ask everyone to prepare

- Razumovskyi stated.

The secretary also added that the sewage system is operating and that water is being supplied to all facilities. However, due to the lack of electricity, pressure in the network is reduced.

Our hospitals are also operating. All municipal services, boiler houses, the water utility, and hospitals are operating on generators. If the situation does not improve, we will open Points of Invincibility

 - Razumovskyi stated.

To remind you

The western regions of Ukraine were attacked by Russian drones and missiles on the morning of October 16. At least 17 people were injured, and 270,000 subscribers in Volyn are without electricity.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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