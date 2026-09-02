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Russian "Shaheds" struck a university in Kyiv during classes — Zelenskyy revealed the consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 762 views

Russian drones hit a university in Kyiv, where 160 students were sheltering. Russian strikes also damaged facilities in Odesa, Kherson, and the Kharkiv region.

Russian "Shaheds" struck a university in Kyiv during classes — Zelenskyy revealed the consequences
illustrative photo

On September 2, Russia struck a university in Kyiv right during classes; 160 students were in a shelter. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this, reacting to the ongoing Russian attacks and showing the aftermath, UNN writes.

What were the consequences of the Russian attack in Kyiv?

Today, Russian "Shaheds" struck one of the universities in Kyiv—right during classes. Fortunately, the students were in a shelter—160 students

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Consequences of the Russian attack in two Kyiv districts: 7 people injured, railway unaffected (updated)02.09.26, 11:35 • 1822 views

What other regions were affected by the enemy strike?

According to the President, the aftermath of the Russian attack was also recorded in at least three other regions:

  • "Overnight, the Russians struck Odesa. An ordinary residential building and urban infrastructure were damaged. Five people were injured, including a child";
    • "In Kherson, the Russians struck a building housing rescuers and police officers";
      • "As a result of a hit in the Kharkiv region, thousands of people were left without electricity, and there are casualties."

        "In many regions, air-raid alerts continue because of the threat from jet-powered drones and aerial bombs," Zelenskyy noted.

        Russia attacked energy infrastructure: the situation is most difficult in Odesa Oblast, a large part is without electricity02.09.26, 10:51 • 1814 views

        The President's reaction

        "Unfortunately, the response from the world and the most influential leaders to this latest Russian escalation of strikes has been insufficient. When Russian-Iranian \"Shaheds\" are carrying out such round-the-clock terror in Europe, this cannot remain a problem affecting only our country," Zelenskyy stressed.

        According to the President, "every such strike against Ukrainians, every such use of \"Shaheds\" and other means of destruction against our cities and villages is, in fact, Russia practicing tactics that they are preparing for other countries and other peoples as well."

        "Action must be taken now. Evil must be stopped when it reveals itself. Absolutely clear and decisive steps are needed to put pressure on Russia for this and to help Ukraine. Each partner knows what is necessary: air defense for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and a significant intensification of defense production. Thank you to those who are genuinely helping!" Zelenskyy emphasized.

        Julia Shramko

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