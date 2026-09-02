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Consequences of the Russian attack in two districts of Kyiv: 4 people injured, railway infrastructure unaffected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

In Kyiv, a building and a medical facility were damaged in a drone attack, and a fire broke out at an educational institution. Four people were injured.

Consequences of the Russian attack in two districts of Kyiv: 4 people injured, railway infrastructure unaffected
Illustrative photo. Source: t.me/k_dvizh

Russia’s drone attack in the morning of September 2 has had consequences in two districts of Kyiv, with 4 people injured. In Shevchenkivskyi District, a six-story building was partially destroyed and a medical facility was damaged; in Holosiivskyi District, a fire broke out on the premises of an educational institution. The railway in Kyiv was not damaged. This was reported by UNN, citing data from Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the Kyiv City Military Administration, and JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Which districts were hit

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported the consequences of the enemy attack on September 2 in two districts:

  • in Holosiivskyi District, a fire broke out on the premises of an educational institution;
    • in Shevchenkivskyi District, a medical facility was damaged.

      What happened to the six-story building in Shevchenkivskyi District

      "In Shevchenkivskyi District, where a UAV hit a six-story residential building, part of the building was destroyed," the mayor of Kyiv said on social media.

      Earlier, according to Klitschko, a fire broke out in the six-story building after the Russian drone strike.

      Fire broke out in a six-story building in Kyiv due to a Russian drone strike02.09.26, 11:05 • 1380 views

      Also, according to him, a fire broke out nearby in a three-story building.

      Fire and rescue services are at the scene, he added.

      Was the railway in Kyiv damaged?

      "As of now, there have been no hits on railway infrastructure in central Kyiv," Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized.

      The statement came after reports in local public groups about damage to the railway.

      Are there any casualties?

      "Four people were injured in the capital as a result of the enemy attack. Medics hospitalized two of the injured, while the others are receiving outpatient care," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on September 2.

      Russia's attack continues for seventh day: metro operations changed in Kyiv, new damage to warehouses reported in region02.09.26, 09:21 • 2314 views

      Julia Shramko

      War in UkraineKyiv
      Explosions
      Fires
      Air raid alert
      War in Ukraine
      Ukrainian Railways
      Vitali Klitschko
      Kyiv