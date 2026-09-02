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Fire broke out in a six-story building in Kyiv due to a Russian drone strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1314 views

In Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, a Russian drone hit a six-story residential building. A fire broke out, and emergency services are heading to the scene.

Fire broke out in a six-story building in Kyiv due to a Russian drone strike
Illustrative photo. Source: t.me/k_dvizh

On September 2, a Russian drone struck Kyiv, and a fire broke out in a six-story residential building, the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on social media, UNN reports.

What the Russian Federation is attacking with

Another air raid alert in Kyiv began after 10:00 a.m. on September 2, less than an hour after the previous all-clear. 

After 10:00 a.m., the Ukrainian Air Force reported jet-powered drones in the Kyiv region and heading toward Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air defense forces were operating on the capital's right bank.

Amid reports of hostile UAVs in the Kyiv region, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration also warned that air defense systems might be operating.

Russia's attack continues for seventh day: metro operations changed in Kyiv, new damage to warehouses reported in region02.09.26, 09:21 • 2266 views

Where the strike occurred

The strike occurred in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district. The district is located in the central part of Ukraine's capital.

What are the consequences

"In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a fire broke out in a six-story residential building as a result of a UAV strike," Klitschko said.

"Emergency services are heading to the scene," he added.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
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Air raid alert
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Vitali Klitschko
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