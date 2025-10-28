Russian oil exports are falling, but the reason may not be US sanctions - Bloomberg

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
10:50 AM • 9662 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 23757 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 19588 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 19305 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 18073 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 15326 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 35992 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 28542 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13215 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 47678 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.6m/s
67%
742mm
Popular news
Dutch Foreign Minister in Kyiv today with promise of maximum supportPhotoOctober 28, 07:51 AM • 11490 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 25657 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation09:50 AM • 21360 views
Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - policePhotoVideo10:32 AM • 9686 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 9496 views
Publications
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 9986 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation09:50 AM • 21610 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 23740 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 35985 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhotoOctober 28, 07:00 AM • 28539 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volker Türk
Emmanuel Macron
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
India
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhoto01:18 PM • 3244 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal health12:53 PM • 3296 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 25849 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 35992 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 36295 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
IPad Pro

Russian oil exports are falling, but the reason may not be US sanctions - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

The average daily volume of oil transshipment from Russian ports in the four weeks to October 26 was 3.72 million barrels, which is 70 thousand barrels less. The decline is due to weather conditions and a reassessment of purchasing plans after US sanctions.

Russian oil exports are falling, but the reason may not be US sanctions - Bloomberg

The volume of Russian oil supplies by sea decreased from its highest level in almost two and a half years, with the number of shipments from the Baltic decreasing last week, but this drop may be due more to weather than recent US sanctions, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to ship tracking data compiled by Bloomberg, the average daily volume of oil transshipment from Russian ports for the four weeks ending October 26 was 3.72 million barrels, which is approximately 70,000 barrels less than the revised figure for the previous reporting period until October 19.

Strong winds in the area of the key Baltic port of Primorsk, with gusts exceeding 80 kilometers per hour on Sunday, according to VisualCrossing.com, could have complicated loading at the end of the week, the publication writes.

The slight decrease in oil supplies occurred precisely against the backdrop of buyers in India and China re-evaluating their plans for purchasing Russian oil after the US ban on transactions with PJSC Rosneft and PJSC Lukoil. Together with PJSC Surgutneftegaz and PJSC Gazprom Neft, which were sanctioned in January, these four companies provided almost 70% of Russian oil exports - about 3.1 million barrels per day - in the first half of the year.

Lukoil announced that it would sell its foreign assets due to sanctions27.10.25, 21:47 • 4820 views

Earlier sanctions against Surgutneftegaz and Gazprom Neft had little impact on Russian oil supplies, but there are early signs that this time the situation may change, the publication notes.

Indian refinery executives said it was virtually impossible to continue buying from blacklisted Russian producers, prompting them to buy oil from the Middle East and even Latin America.

Indian state refineries weigh options for Russian oil supplies after sanctions - Bloomberg28.10.25, 11:09 • 2182 views

However, they will continue to buy some Russian oil at discounts from suppliers not subject to sanctions, the publication writes. Meanwhile, Russian exporters continue to load oil onto tankers at near-record rates.

Most of the vessels loading in the Baltic, Arctic, and Black Sea ports do not have a destination beyond the Suez Canal, the publication writes. This has been common practice for many months, but almost all of them eventually reportedly unloaded in India and China. Vessels currently loading in the Baltic and Arctic will not reach Asian ports until November 21, the deadline for ceasing operations with Lukoil and Rosneft, the publication notes.

In addition, the volume of oil for export, as noted, may begin to decline as refineries recover from the lows observed earlier this month, against the backdrop of several key plants resuming operations after damage sustained from drone attacks. If Russia manages to maintain higher refining rates, some of the oil will likely be diverted from export terminals to provide fuel for the military and the domestic market, the publication writes.

Oil shipments

According to ship tracking data and port agent reports, a total of 32 tankers loaded 24.95 million barrels of Russian oil in the week ending October 26. The volume decreased compared to the revised 25.58 million barrels shipped by 34 vessels in the previous week.

On average, daily shipments for the week ending October 26 decreased to 3.56 million barrels per day, the lowest figure in six weeks. In addition, one batch of Kazakh Kebco oil was shipped from Novorossiysk and Ust-Luga during the week, the publication writes.

Over the past week, two fewer tankers departed from Russian Baltic ports, and shipments from the Black Sea also decreased by two tankers compared to the previous week. Exports from the Pacific region increased due to two shipments from the Sakhalin-2 project, compared to zero a week earlier, the publication indicates.

Export value

Over the four-week average, Moscow's gross export value decreased by approximately $60 million to $1.43 billion per week for the 28 days ending October 26, with both export volumes and prices declining.

According to this indicator, export prices for Russian Urals oil from the Baltic and Black Seas fell by approximately $1.50 per barrel to $51.99 and $52.38, respectively. The price of Pacific ESPO oil decreased by $0.80 to an average of $59.97 per barrel, falling below the G7 price cap of $60 for the first time since June. According to Argus Media, prices with delivery to India also decreased, falling by $1.60 to $62.74 per barrel.

On a weekly basis, the average export value was about $1.34 billion for the 7 days to October 26, virtually unchanged from the revised figure for the period to October 19.

Deliveries by destination

Observed deliveries to Russia's Asian customers, including those not specifying a final destination, decreased to 3.36 million barrels per day for the 28 days to October 26, compared to a revised 3.41 million barrels per day for the period to October 19, which was the highest figure since June 2023.

"While the volume of Russian oil heading to both China and India appears to be sharply falling, there is a large volume of oil on vessels for which a final destination has not yet been specified, which allows for a change in this trend," the publication writes. Tankers increasingly do not specify a final destination until they cross the Arabian Sea, while some never specify a final destination, even after mooring for unloading.

Oil deliveries on tankers heading to Chinese ports fell to 1.1 million barrels per day in the four weeks to October 28, and volumes destined for India fell to 790,000 barrels per day, the publication writes. But, as indicated, there is an equivalent of more than 1.4 million barrels per day on vessels that have not yet specified a final destination. In the past, almost all such cargoes reportedly went to India or China.

China's Yulong refinery increases Russian oil imports after sanctions - Reuters28.10.25, 14:00 • 1614 views

Deliveries to Turkey in the four weeks to October 26 increased to approximately 330,000 barrels per day. Supplies to Syria fell to zero from 36,000 barrels per day in the period to October 19. Tankers carrying Russian oil to this Eastern Mediterranean country rarely report their destination and usually disappear from automatic tracking systems when south of Crete, making it difficult to estimate deliveries before the vessel's arrival.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
India
Syria
China
Turkey
United States