It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
02:25 PM • 31354 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
October 27, 12:53 PM • 45922 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
October 27, 11:47 AM • 37722 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 41160 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
October 27, 08:41 AM • 39547 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 42050 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36925 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34806 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28603 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Lukoil announced that it would sell its foreign assets due to sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

The oil company Lukoil intends to sell its foreign assets after the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions. Consideration of proposals from potential buyers has already begun.

Lukoil announced that it would sell its foreign assets due to sanctions

Oil company "Lukoil" intends to sell its foreign assets after the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions. This is stated in the company's statement, reports UNN.

Details

PJSC "Lukoil" reports that due to the introduction of restrictive measures against the Company and its subsidiaries by some states, the Company announces its intention to sell its international assets. Consideration of proposals from potential buyers has already begun

- the message says.

It is reported that the sale of assets is carried out on the basis of an OFAC license for termination of operations. If necessary, the company plans to apply for an extension of the license term to ensure the smooth operation of its international assets.

Recall

The United States Department of the Treasury officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies "Rosneft", "Lukoil" and their subsidiaries.

The US called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin stated that new US sanctions are serious, but will not affect the Russian economy. He called them an attempt to pressure and an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.

Donald Trump reacted to these words. He ironically noted that he was glad to hear about the dictator's "confidence", but noted that he would prefer to see how Russia copes with them.

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
United States Department of the Treasury
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine