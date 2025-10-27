Lukoil announced that it would sell its foreign assets due to sanctions

Oil company "Lukoil" intends to sell its foreign assets after the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions. This is stated in the company's statement, reports UNN.

PJSC "Lukoil" reports that due to the introduction of restrictive measures against the Company and its subsidiaries by some states, the Company announces its intention to sell its international assets. Consideration of proposals from potential buyers has already begun - the message says.

It is reported that the sale of assets is carried out on the basis of an OFAC license for termination of operations. If necessary, the company plans to apply for an extension of the license term to ensure the smooth operation of its international assets.

The United States Department of the Treasury officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies "Rosneft", "Lukoil" and their subsidiaries.

The US called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin stated that new US sanctions are serious, but will not affect the Russian economy. He called them an attempt to pressure and an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.

Donald Trump reacted to these words. He ironically noted that he was glad to hear about the dictator's "confidence", but noted that he would prefer to see how Russia copes with them.