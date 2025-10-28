Indian state refineries weigh options for Russian oil supplies after sanctions - Bloomberg

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 478 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 2186 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 3320 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 4530 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 8880 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
07:39 AM • 18347 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:00 AM • 17769 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
06:38 AM • 12431 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 47327 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM • 69581 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3m/s
76%
741mm
Popular news
Damage to the Belgorod reservoir dam by the Armed Forces of Ukraine: a state of emergency declared in the regionOctober 28, 12:03 AM • 12112 views
Orban: peace treaty on war in Ukraine to be signed in BudapestOctober 28, 01:38 AM • 20303 views
Ukrainian border guards showed the destruction of enemy logistics, vehicles, and UAVs in the Northern Slobozhansky directionVideoOctober 28, 02:10 AM • 10315 views
Trump named possible successors for US presidentOctober 28, 03:15 AM • 17103 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhoto08:22 AM • 8600 views
Publications
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation09:50 AM • 52 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 18347 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto07:00 AM • 17769 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM • 58868 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 60358 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Lviv Oblast
Tokyo
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhoto08:22 AM • 8604 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 18347 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 31612 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 65576 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 78945 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Pistol

Indian state refineries weigh options for Russian oil supplies after sanctions - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 946 views

Indian state-owned refineries are considering continuing to purchase discounted Russian oil, relying on smaller suppliers after US sanctions against major energy giants. Companies are awaiting government guidance and evaluating options, as four sanctioned companies accounted for over 80% of India's Russian oil imports in 2024.

Indian state refineries weigh options for Russian oil supplies after sanctions - Bloomberg

Indian state-owned refineries are considering continuing to purchase discounted Russian oil, relying on smaller suppliers instead of energy giants PJSC Rosneft and PJSC Lukoil, which were blacklisted by the US last week, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Since the announcement of the new package of US sanctions, refineries, including Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp., and Hindustan Petroleum Corp., have refrained from supplying Urals crude, the benchmark Russian grade. According to refinery executives, they are awaiting government guidance and weighing their options.

With other major producers, PJSC Surgutneftegaz and Gazprom Neft, previously blacklisted, refiners are trying to understand how much and at what price they can purchase from non-sanctioned Russian companies, executives said. They are also trying to understand how much Rosneft oil will be supplied through other companies.

According to Kpler data, in 2024, the four sanctioned companies collectively accounted for more than 80% of India's Russian oil imports.

Indian refineries would typically be in active negotiations with Russian oil suppliers this week, preparing for November shipments and December deliveries, the publication writes.

Instead, a sharp drop in Russian oil supplies is expected, with private refiner Reliance Industries Ltd. being the most affected, as it has been purchasing Urals crude under a term contract with Rosneft for most of this year. After Washington unveiled its sanctions plan, Reliance, until now the largest buyer of Urals crude in India, rushed to buy alternative crude grades from the Middle East and the US, following the example of its state-owned competitors.

Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctions23.10.25, 09:17 • 32085 views

The only exception in India could be Nayara Energy Ltd., which is backed by Rosneft and is already under European and UK sanctions. The company has shown no signs of reducing its purchases of Russian oil.

Buyers in China, Russia's main client, have long shown a willingness to turn a blind eye to sanctions, but even there, large state-owned companies have refrained from purchases in recent days due to new risks, the publication writes.

Chinese oil giants halt Russian oil purchases after US sanctions - Reuters23.10.25, 17:02 • 2316 views

India is balancing the risk of secondary sanctions and the need to conclude a trade agreement with the US with the risks associated with weakening such necessary ties with Russia, the publication writes. According to company executives, state-owned refineries have not yet received instructions from the government.

Although the four sanctioned suppliers account for the lion's share of Indian imports, there are other, smaller producers in Russia, including PJSC Tatneft and Sakhalin Energy.

In India, the largest buyer of Russian oil announced compliance with Western sanctions - Reuters24.10.25, 20:52 • 10781 view

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
India
China
United States