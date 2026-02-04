Russian drones attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: two dead and fires in residential areas

On the night of February 4, Russian occupation forces launched another drone attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, focusing on the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts. As a result of the enemy shelling, two civilians were killed, and two more were injured and hospitalized. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, writes UNN.

Details

According to Hanzha, in the Vasylkivska community of the Synelnykove district, a 68-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were killed as a result of kamikaze drone strikes. Two more people – a 47-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man – are in the hospital in moderate condition.

The strike caused large-scale fires and destruction in the private sector. One residential building was completely destroyed, and three more private homes were significantly damaged. Debris and the blast wave damaged outbuildings, cars, an administrative building, and an unused structure. The attack also damaged a power line, leading to a partial power outage in the settlement.

Shelling of Nikopol region with "Grads" and FPV drones

The shelling did not stop in the south of the region either. Nikopol, as well as the Marhanetska, Myrivska, and Chervonohryhorivska communities, came under attack. The aggressor used "Grad" multiple rocket launchers and FPV drones to terrorize the civilian population.

Damaged infrastructure, power line - Hanzha reported in his Telegram channel.

