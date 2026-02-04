$42.970.16
February 3, 10:15 PM • 10468 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 15961 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 16994 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 18509 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 19452 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 14677 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 23736 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 32441 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 17334 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 25086 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Russian drones attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: two dead and fires in residential areas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

On the night of February 4, Russian drones attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing two civilians and injuring two more. In the Synelnykove district, a house was destroyed, and infrastructure and power lines were damaged.

On the night of February 4, Russian occupation forces launched another drone attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, focusing on the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts. As a result of the enemy shelling, two civilians were killed, and two more were injured and hospitalized. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, writes UNN.

Details

According to Hanzha, in the Vasylkivska community of the Synelnykove district, a 68-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were killed as a result of kamikaze drone strikes. Two more people – a 47-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man – are in the hospital in moderate condition.

The strike caused large-scale fires and destruction in the private sector. One residential building was completely destroyed, and three more private homes were significantly damaged. Debris and the blast wave damaged outbuildings, cars, an administrative building, and an unused structure. The attack also damaged a power line, leading to a partial power outage in the settlement.

Shelling of Nikopol region with "Grads" and FPV drones

The shelling did not stop in the south of the region either. Nikopol, as well as the Marhanetska, Myrivska, and Chervonohryhorivska communities, came under attack. The aggressor used "Grad" multiple rocket launchers and FPV drones to terrorize the civilian population.

Damaged infrastructure, power line

- Hanzha reported in his Telegram channel.

Russian attack on Odesa: school, kindergarten, and residential buildings damaged04.02.26, 06:32 • 1972 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Village
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
BM-21 "Grad"
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast