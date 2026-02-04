Russian attack on Odesa: school, kindergarten, and residential buildings damaged

On the night of February 4, Russian troops launched another massive attack on Odesa, using kamikaze drones. As a result of the shelling, hits were recorded on civilian and industrial infrastructure in two districts of the city, leading to destruction and fires. This was reported by the head of the Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

Details

According to Lysak, a two-story residential building suffered the most damage. The roof of the building was completely destroyed, and interfloor ceilings in the apartments were damaged. The blast wave also shattered windows in surrounding high-rise buildings and damaged private cars parked nearby.

In addition to the residential sector, educational institutions — a school and a kindergarten — were hit. A hit was also recorded on an administrative building of an industrial facility, where a large-scale fire broke out after the explosion. SES rescuers, who promptly arrived at the scene, rescued four residents. Two women received medical assistance on the spot due to an acute stress reaction and minor injuries.

The enemy launched another attack on the city. We have damage to civilian and industrial infrastructure in two districts. SES employees rescued four people. Utility services have begun to eliminate the consequences of the attack and close broken windows. Inspections are ongoing – Lysak reported.

Ukraine to receive Tridon Mk2 "Shahed-killers" with funding from Sweden and Denmark