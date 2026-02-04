Ukraine to receive Tridon Mk2 "Shahed-killers" with funding from Sweden and Denmark

$42.970.16
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
07:39 PM • 8948 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
06:25 PM • 12409 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 14379 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 15721 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 13270 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 21302 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 29618 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 16816 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 24581 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Popular news
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 24087 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 14014 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 22026 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 9688 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriage06:03 PM • 6918 views
Publications
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 22033 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 24093 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 63749 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 72921 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 56114 views
UNN Lite
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriage06:03 PM • 6936 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 9700 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 14020 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 21351 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 32504 views
Instagram

Ukraine to receive Tridon Mk2 "Shahed-killers" with funding from Sweden and Denmark

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Denmark and Sweden will finance the supply of Tridon Mk2 anti-aircraft systems to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. The equipment, which includes a 40mm Bofors gun and a Saab Giraffe 1X radar, will be delivered within 12 months.

Ukraine to receive Tridon Mk2 "Shahed-killers" with funding from Sweden and Denmark

Denmark has joined Sweden in financing the supply of Tridon Mk2 anti-aircraft systems, which are designed to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. Joint procurement will allow the transfer of equipment to begin within the next 12 months, with part of the order already being manufactured at the producer's facilities. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

As part of military aid packages, Sweden allocated 2.1 billion kronor for these systems, and Denmark additionally allocated 480 million kronor, totaling about 289 million dollars. This resource will be enough to equip one battalion with air defense systems, and Sweden is ready to expand the order if other states join the initiative.

The project is based on the use of a 40-mm Bofors gun, which was integrated into the Tridon Mk2 mobile system from BAE Systems.

Technical equipment and system capabilities

The complex for the Ukrainian military will receive a specialized Saab Giraffe 1X radar with a target detection range of up to 75 km and a large supply of ammunition, including P3 programmable detonation. The system is capable of hitting air targets at a distance of up to 12 km with a firing rate of up to 300 rounds per minute. The anti-aircraft gun is mounted on a Scania truck, which provides high mobility for effective destruction of Russian drones and cruise missiles. 

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Denmark
Sweden
Ukraine