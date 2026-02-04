Ukraine to receive Tridon Mk2 "Shahed-killers" with funding from Sweden and Denmark

Denmark has joined Sweden in financing the supply of Tridon Mk2 anti-aircraft systems, which are designed to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. Joint procurement will allow the transfer of equipment to begin within the next 12 months, with part of the order already being manufactured at the producer's facilities. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

As part of military aid packages, Sweden allocated 2.1 billion kronor for these systems, and Denmark additionally allocated 480 million kronor, totaling about 289 million dollars. This resource will be enough to equip one battalion with air defense systems, and Sweden is ready to expand the order if other states join the initiative.

The project is based on the use of a 40-mm Bofors gun, which was integrated into the Tridon Mk2 mobile system from BAE Systems.

Technical equipment and system capabilities

The complex for the Ukrainian military will receive a specialized Saab Giraffe 1X radar with a target detection range of up to 75 km and a large supply of ammunition, including P3 programmable detonation. The system is capable of hitting air targets at a distance of up to 12 km with a firing rate of up to 300 rounds per minute. The anti-aircraft gun is mounted on a Scania truck, which provides high mobility for effective destruction of Russian drones and cruise missiles.

