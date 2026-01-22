Russian court recognized that 20 people died during the attack on the cruiser "Moskva"

$43.180.08
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
04:54 PM • 10182 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
03:45 PM • 11770 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
02:44 PM • 14364 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 15629 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 16514 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 30372 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15641 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16169 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 18773 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 22479 views
Over 50 tons of humanitarian aid for the energy system from six countries arrived in Ukraine - ShmyhalJanuary 22, 12:48 PM • 4868 views
"Everyone wants the war to end": Trump called talks with Zelenskyy "good" and announced a meeting with PutinJanuary 22, 01:45 PM • 8338 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 13763 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 6686 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 6876 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 13861 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 30374 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 22569 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 77185 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Mykhailo Fedorov
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
Davos
United States
Europe
Great Britain
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk05:56 PM • 1840 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 26005 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 22786 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 27033 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 66557 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Financial Times

Russian court recognized that 20 people died during the attack on the cruiser "Moskva"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

According to the press service of the military court, "20 crew members of the cruiser died from the explosion, fire, and smoke, twenty-four crew members sustained injuries of varying severity, and eight people went missing, including during the struggle for the ship's survivability, which lasted."

Russian court recognized that 20 people died during the attack on the cruiser "Moskva"

A Russian military court revealed that the cruiser "Moskva" was attacked by Ukrainian missiles, and named the number of dead and missing. According to "Mediazona", the publication was soon deleted, UNN reports.

Details

The flagship Russian missile cruiser "Moskva" sank on April 14, 2022, in the Black Sea near Snake Island. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that a fire broke out on the cruiser, which led to the detonation of ammunition. Ukrainian authorities then reported that the cruiser was attacked by two Neptune anti-ship missiles.

"Mediazona" reminds that the Russian Ministry of Defense initially reported one dead sailor and 27 missing. The court later recognized 17 sailors who were on the cruiser as dead, whose crew exceeded 400 people. "Mediazona" and the Russian service of the BBC, using open sources, established the names of 22 crew members of the "Moskva" who died when the cruiser sank.

The US was enraged by Ukraine's destruction of the cruiser "Moskva" and the operation in the Kursk region - NYT30.03.25, 16:46 • 63041 view

As "Mediazona" noted, the 2nd Western District Military Court, located in Moscow, issued an in absentia verdict in the case of the cruiser's sinking. Andriy Shubin, commander of the 406th Artillery Brigade of the Ukrainian Navy, was sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment, who, according to the Russian investigation, ordered missile strikes on the cruiser "Moskva" and the frigate "Admiral Essen" (it was attacked on April 2, 2022). The Russian court also ruled to recover 2.2 billion rubles from the Ukrainian military.

Soon after the press release was published, it was removed from the court's website. A copy of the text remained with "Mediazona".

As the press service of the military court writes, "20 crew members of the cruiser died from the explosion, fire and smoke, twenty-four crew members suffered bodily injuries of varying severity, and eight people went missing, including during the struggle for the ship's survivability, which lasted." According to the court, one person was injured due to the attack on the "Admiral Essen".

russia suspends investigation into the sinking of the moscow cruiser10.02.24, 23:37 • 38968 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
R-360 Neptune
Ukraine