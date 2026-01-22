Russian court recognized that 20 people died during the attack on the cruiser "Moskva"

A Russian military court revealed that the cruiser "Moskva" was attacked by Ukrainian missiles, and named the number of dead and missing. According to "Mediazona", the publication was soon deleted, UNN reports.

The flagship Russian missile cruiser "Moskva" sank on April 14, 2022, in the Black Sea near Snake Island. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that a fire broke out on the cruiser, which led to the detonation of ammunition. Ukrainian authorities then reported that the cruiser was attacked by two Neptune anti-ship missiles.

"Mediazona" reminds that the Russian Ministry of Defense initially reported one dead sailor and 27 missing. The court later recognized 17 sailors who were on the cruiser as dead, whose crew exceeded 400 people. "Mediazona" and the Russian service of the BBC, using open sources, established the names of 22 crew members of the "Moskva" who died when the cruiser sank.

As "Mediazona" noted, the 2nd Western District Military Court, located in Moscow, issued an in absentia verdict in the case of the cruiser's sinking. Andriy Shubin, commander of the 406th Artillery Brigade of the Ukrainian Navy, was sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment, who, according to the Russian investigation, ordered missile strikes on the cruiser "Moskva" and the frigate "Admiral Essen" (it was attacked on April 2, 2022). The Russian court also ruled to recover 2.2 billion rubles from the Ukrainian military.

Soon after the press release was published, it was removed from the court's website. A copy of the text remained with "Mediazona".

As the press service of the military court writes, "20 crew members of the cruiser died from the explosion, fire and smoke, twenty-four crew members suffered bodily injuries of varying severity, and eight people went missing, including during the struggle for the ship's survivability, which lasted." According to the court, one person was injured due to the attack on the "Admiral Essen".

