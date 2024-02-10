russia suspends investigation into the sinking of the moscow cruiser

The Investigative Committee of the russian federation has announced the termination of the preliminary investigation in the criminal case of the sinking of the russian cruiser moskva. This was reported by the roszmі media, UNN reports.

Details

The Investigative Committee of the russian federation has terminated the criminal investigation into the sinking of the cruiser moskva on April 14, 2022.

The decision was made on the basis of paragraph 2 of part 1 of Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the russian federation, which provides for the termination of the investigation if the location of the suspects or accused is not established.

Dmytro Shkrebets, the father of one of the deceased sailors, received a notice of termination of the case. The notice states that he has the right to appeal this decision, but he has already stated that he will not do so.

Shkrebets believes that the perpetrators cannot be brought to justice because they are not on the territory of the russian federation. However, he emphasizes that in addition to those directly responsible for the sinking of the cruiser, there are people whose actions created the conditions for the tragedy and who are located in russia.

Recall

"The moskva" sank on April 14, 2022. Versions of the causes of the tragedy vary: the russian Defense Ministry claimed a fire and the detonation of ammunition, while the Ukrainian side pointed to a Neptune missile strike.