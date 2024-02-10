ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 87044 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 121771 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 125367 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 167116 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166691 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 270441 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177198 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166913 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148646 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 240014 views

russia suspends investigation into the sinking of the moscow cruiser

russia suspends investigation into the sinking of the moscow cruiser

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38902 views

The Investigative Committee of the russian federation announced the termination of the preliminary investigation into the death of the russian cruiser moskva due to the fact that the whereabouts of the suspects are unknown.

The Investigative Committee of the russian federation has announced the termination of the preliminary investigation in the criminal case of the sinking of the russian cruiser moskva. This was reported by the roszmі media, UNN reports.

Details

The Investigative Committee of the russian federation has terminated the criminal investigation into the sinking of the cruiser moskva on April 14, 2022.

The decision was made on the basis of paragraph 2 of part 1 of Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the russian federation, which provides for the termination of the investigation if the location of the suspects or accused is not established.

Dmytro Shkrebets, the father of one of the deceased sailors, received a notice of termination of the case. The notice states that he has the right to appeal this decision, but he has already stated that he will not do so.

Shkrebets believes that the perpetrators cannot be brought to justice because they are not on the territory of the russian federation. However, he emphasizes that in addition to those directly responsible for the sinking of the cruiser, there are people whose actions created the conditions for the tragedy and who are located in russia.

Recall

"The moskva" sank on April 14, 2022. Versions of the causes of the tragedy vary: the russian Defense Ministry claimed a fire and the detonation of ammunition, while the Ukrainian side pointed to a Neptune missile strike.

12.05.23, 23:18 • 1975570 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

