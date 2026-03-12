Russian attack caused transboundary pollution of the Dniester, oil slicks found, Ukraine informed Moldova

The Russian Federation's attack caused transboundary pollution of the Dniester - technical oil stains were detected. Ukraine has already officially informed Moldova and is coordinating joint actions within the Dniester Commission, the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

The Russian Federation continues to commit international environmental crimes, using war as a tool to destroy ecosystems and create transboundary environmental threats. On March 10, 2026, after a missile and drone attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, technical oil stains were detected in the Dniester River in the area of Lyadova village, Yaryshivka rural territorial community, Mohyliv-Podilskyi district, Vinnytsia region. - reported the Ministry of Economy.

The Ministry of Economy noted:

According to preliminary data, the pollution of the Dniester is likely related to the leakage of technical (transformer) oils from infrastructure facilities in the area of the Dniester HPP in Chernivtsi region, which occurred as a result of the Russian Federation's attack on March 7, 2026. The pollution spread downstream, particularly in the area of Naslavcea village, Republic of Moldova.

The Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, as noted, acts as the central coordinator of interdepartmental and international cooperation in responding to this environmental threat within the framework of the Dniester Commission.

To promptly coordinate actions, the Ministry of Economy, as reported, held consultations with all responsible institutions. In particular, with the State Emergency Service, Vinnytsia and Odesa regional military administrations, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, PJSC "Ukrhydroenergo", the State Agency of Water Resources of Ukraine, and the State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine.

"The Ministry of Economy considers this incident as another manifestation of the Russian Federation's environmental aggression, which poses a threat to transboundary water security and requires proper international legal assessment. Russia once again confirms that it is a terrorist state that wages war not only against Ukraine, but also against the environment. The damage to energy infrastructure caused the leakage of technical oils into the Dniester, which created a transboundary environmental threat. Ukraine is acting quickly and coordinately, both at the national level and in cooperation with Moldova, to localize the pollution and minimize its consequences. At the same time, such actions by the Russian Federation must receive a proper international legal assessment," emphasized Iryna Ovcharenko, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture.

Meetings of the TEB and NS commissions were held in Vinnytsia and Odesa regions, during which, as noted, "a set of measures for localizing and utilizing the pollution was determined."

"After coordinating actions with the Moldovan side, units of the State Emergency Service will begin practical measures, including the installation of boom lines and the use of sorbents to localize and collect oily pollution," the Ministry of Economy reported.

Ukraine, as a party to the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Moldova on cooperation in the field of protection and sustainable development of the Dniester River basin, "immediately and officially informed Moldovan partners about the fact of transboundary pollution," the Ministry of Economy noted.

Water testing

On March 10, 2026, laboratories of the State Water Agency and the State Environmental Inspectorate, as indicated, "took water samples from the Dniester in the areas of settlements that are in the zone of potential pollution impact."

During the sampling, a visual inspection was also carried out. "In particular, oily spots were recorded on the water surface in the city of Mohyliv-Podilskyi. In the area of Kozliv village, a thin oily film was observed, and in the area of Nahoryany village, a characteristic oily film with a 'rainbow' effect along the coastline and on a significant part of the water surface of the river. A persistent smell of technical oils was also felt," the ministry reported.

According to the measurement results in the area of Nahoryany village, an excess of the norm by 2.5 times was recorded - 0.127 mg/dm³ with an permissible norm of 0.05 mg/dm³. - indicated the Ministry of Economy.

To monitor the possible movement of pollution downstream of the Dniester, on March 11, 2026, the water monitoring laboratory of the Southern region took additional water samples in the area of the Odesa city drinking water intake, in Mayaky village, and in the Dniester estuary.

On March 12, 2026, an extraordinary meeting of the Dniester Commission was held to synchronize the actions of Ukrainian and Moldovan services to localize the pollution and minimize possible environmental consequences, the Ministry of Economy reported.

For reference

The Dniester River is one of the key sources of water supply for the cities of Odesa (Ukraine) and Chisinau (Republic of Moldova).

The ingress of technical oils into water bodies, the Ministry of Economy noted, poses a serious threat to the population and aquatic ecosystems. An oily film on the water surface limits the access of oxygen and light to the aquatic environment, which negatively affects aquatic organisms and the overall state of aquatic ecosystems.