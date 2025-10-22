Russian agents are helping smugglers fill Europe and Great Britain with illegal migrants. This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Bulgaria, Daniel Mitov, on the eve of a summit in London dedicated to combating illegal immigration through the Western Balkans, UNN reports with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD).

Details

According to the minister, Putin's authoritarian regime and ultra-left groups cooperate with smugglers, and Russian agents even advise migrants on how to avoid deportation.

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper also confirmed that illegal migration is stimulated not only by criminal groups but also by hostile states seeking to destabilize Europe. - the post says.

"This situation once again demonstrates that the threat to Europe from Russia is multi-layered. The Kremlin uses any tools for destabilization. With Russia's help, illegal migration has become not just a humanitarian problem for Europe, but now also a security issue," the CCD added.

Recall

The number of people wishing to move to the Russian Federation under the voluntary resettlement program decreased threefold to 12.5 thousand people in 2025, which is the lowest figure in 14 years. The main reason for the decline in interest is the fear of forced mobilization and deteriorating living conditions.

