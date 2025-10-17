The number of investigations in the United States of America into individuals who worked in the interests of Russia has increased by 33%. Government agencies, defense companies, and critical infrastructure facilities are under attack. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

According to American law enforcement, the number of cases against individuals acting in the interests of the Russian Federation has increased by 33%.

This is a signal not only of the revival of Moscow's espionage activity, but also of a systemic threat to US national security, because government institutions, defense contractors, and critical infrastructure are becoming targets. - the post says.

It is noted that Russian structures combine classical agents with cyberattacks and influence operations, creating a dangerous intersection of espionage, sabotage, and disinformation.

Every data leak or hack undermines defense capabilities and trust in institutions, and parallel "message campaigns" reinforce the narratives needed by the Kremlin within the US. The Kremlin's strategic goal is to disperse US resources and impose a regime of constant response. Under the guise of diplomacy, business, and a network of front media, the Russian Federation is trying to destabilize internal stability. - reports the Center for Countering Disinformation.

According to the CCD, in response, the US is forced to strengthen coordination between the FBI, NSA, and the Pentagon, as Moscow's espionage activity increasingly crosses the lines between intelligence, economic pressure, and political destabilization.

Recall

EU governments have agreed to restrict the travel of Russian diplomats within the bloc in response to a surge in sabotage, often led by spies under diplomatic cover.