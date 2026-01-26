Russia uses bot networks to manipulate the topic of electricity shortages to divide Ukrainian society – CPD

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council has recorded a new peak in the activity of Russian information operations aimed at destabilizing the internal situation in Ukraine. The enemy uses bot networks and coordinated groups to manipulate the topic of electricity shortages, trying to transform the consequences of its shelling into political pressure on official Kyiv. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The key tool of the campaign was "hyperlocalization" – the creation of a network of channels that imitate local news resources of specific cities and communities. These resources focus exclusively on the topic of power outages, where the main narrative is to shift responsibility for the consequences of Russian strikes to the Ukrainian authorities. In parallel, the aggressor spreads the manipulative thesis that only concessions in negotiations in Abu Dhabi can solve the problem with energy supply.

A separate area of disinformation is the discrediting of "Points of Invincibility" and the efforts of rescuers. Russian resources try to present aid points as ineffective or dangerous objects in order to undermine public trust in the support measures implemented by the state and volunteers.

Open admission of the goal of creating a humanitarian catastrophe

Against the background of anonymous networks, official Russian propagandists have intensified, publicly justifying massive attacks on civilian infrastructure. In their statements, they openly admit that the Kremlin's goal is to create unbearable living conditions for the civilian population, which Moscow considers a way to "force peace" on Russian terms.

The Center continues to record and analyze enemy information operations, identifies enemy networks and publicly reveals the mechanisms of their work — the CCD message says.

