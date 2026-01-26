Russia uses bot networks to manipulate the topic of electricity shortages to divide Ukrainian society – CPD

$43.140.03
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 2368 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 6996 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 14147 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 14357 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 30340 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 17696 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 31516 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 22036 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 27228 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 36934 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison07:59 AM • 24502 views
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trains09:18 AM • 21037 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 20162 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEK10:52 AM • 15496 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of Energy11:59 AM • 6670 views
Publications
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency11:38 AM • 14159 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 30352 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 20427 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 31527 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 109854 views
UNN Lite
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project11:48 AM • 4064 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 30539 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 30084 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 46109 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 45920 views
Financial Times

Russia uses bot networks to manipulate the topic of electricity shortages to divide Ukrainian society – CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1054 views

The CPD recorded a new peak in the activity of Russian information operations aimed at destabilizing the internal situation in Ukraine. The enemy uses bot networks to manipulate the topic of electricity shortages.

Russia uses bot networks to manipulate the topic of electricity shortages to divide Ukrainian society – CPD

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council has recorded a new peak in the activity of Russian information operations aimed at destabilizing the internal situation in Ukraine. The enemy uses bot networks and coordinated groups to manipulate the topic of electricity shortages, trying to transform the consequences of its shelling into political pressure on official Kyiv. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The key tool of the campaign was "hyperlocalization" – the creation of a network of channels that imitate local news resources of specific cities and communities. These resources focus exclusively on the topic of power outages, where the main narrative is to shift responsibility for the consequences of Russian strikes to the Ukrainian authorities. In parallel, the aggressor spreads the manipulative thesis that only concessions in negotiations in Abu Dhabi can solve the problem with energy supply.

Frosts exacerbate water crisis in occupied areas of Donetsk region - CPD21.01.26, 11:07 • 8277 views

A separate area of disinformation is the discrediting of "Points of Invincibility" and the efforts of rescuers. Russian resources try to present aid points as ineffective or dangerous objects in order to undermine public trust in the support measures implemented by the state and volunteers.

Open admission of the goal of creating a humanitarian catastrophe

Against the background of anonymous networks, official Russian propagandists have intensified, publicly justifying massive attacks on civilian infrastructure. In their statements, they openly admit that the Kremlin's goal is to create unbearable living conditions for the civilian population, which Moscow considers a way to "force peace" on Russian terms.

The Center continues to record and analyze enemy information operations, identifies enemy networks and publicly reveals the mechanisms of their work

— the CCD message says.

Russia is trying to cause a catastrophe in Ukraine, but they will not succeed - CPD21.01.26, 09:04 • 3960 views

Stepan Haftko

