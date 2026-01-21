Russia is trying to cause a catastrophe in Ukraine, but they will not succeed - CPD

Russia is striking energy facilities, light, and heat to destroy critical infrastructure and create a catastrophe. But the Kremlin is unable to achieve its goals, UNN reports, citing the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko.

Details

According to him, there are a number of factors that influence this inability, many of them are Ukraine's merit. At the same time, it is not worth talking about them publicly.

Accordingly, I am not saying that everything is very simple and easy - no, the situation is difficult. But the catastrophe that their propagandists paint for us, and which they dream of, will not happen. It is worth remembering this every day when you think that the situation is unbearable. - Kovalenko stated.

He added that the best professionals in Ukraine - utility workers, energy workers, military, etc. - are working to ensure that the Russians fail.

Recall

On the night of January 21, the Russians attacked Ukraine, using a ballistic missile and 97 attack UAVs. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 84 enemy drones.