January 20, 08:12 PM • 16491 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 33924 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 29911 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 47463 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 32435 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 45314 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 25149 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 29205 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 26734 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 27263 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Russia is trying to cause a catastrophe in Ukraine, but they will not succeed - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Russia is trying to destroy Ukraine's critical infrastructure, but the Kremlin will not achieve its goals. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the CPD of the National Security and Defense Council, noted that Ukraine's best professionals - utility workers, energy workers, military personnel, etc. - are working to ensure that the Russians fail.

Russia is trying to cause a catastrophe in Ukraine, but they will not succeed - CPD

Russia is striking energy facilities, light, and heat to destroy critical infrastructure and create a catastrophe. But the Kremlin is unable to achieve its goals, UNN reports, citing the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko.

Details

According to him, there are a number of factors that influence this inability, many of them are Ukraine's merit. At the same time, it is not worth talking about them publicly.

Accordingly, I am not saying that everything is very simple and easy - no, the situation is difficult. But the catastrophe that their propagandists paint for us, and which they dream of, will not happen. It is worth remembering this every day when you think that the situation is unbearable.

- Kovalenko stated.

He added that the best professionals in Ukraine - utility workers, energy workers, military, etc. - are working to ensure that the Russians fail.

Recall

On the night of January 21, the Russians attacked Ukraine, using a ballistic missile and 97 attack UAVs. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 84 enemy drones.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine