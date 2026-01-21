$43.180.08
Frosts exacerbate water crisis in occupied areas of Donetsk region - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

In the occupied areas of Donetsk region, frosts have worsened the water supply situation, leaving entire neighborhoods without access to drinking water. The city's infrastructure cannot withstand winter conditions due to a lack of modernization.

Frosts exacerbate water crisis in occupied areas of Donetsk region - CPD
Photo: CPD of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

In the Russian-occupied areas of Donetsk Oblast, frosts have sharply exacerbated the already critical water supply situation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

Currently, in many settlements, there is no water in the taps at all, and water delivery barrels are frozen or empty. At the same time, entire blocks of large cities have been left without access to drinking water.

In addition, due to the cold weather, large-scale emergency power outages and heating problems have been added to the water crisis, the CPD noted.

The city infrastructure, which had been working "on emergencies" for years, simply stopped functioning in winter conditions. The cause of these problems is systemic. During the years of Russian occupation, no full-fledged modernization of water pipelines or other utility systems was carried out. Networks were patched locally, without investment and strategic decisions

- the post of the Center for Countering Disinformation says.

The center also noted that Russia does not consider the captured territories as a place for people to live - only as a tool to achieve its military and political goals.

Today, residents of the occupied territories are experiencing the consequences of this mismanagement

- summarized the CPD.

Recall

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, new trenches for burials have been recorded, which is associated with the exhumation of bodies and an increase in mortality among the civilian population.

Yevhen Ustimenko

