Russia struck Nova Poshta terminal in Odesa region

Russia attacked another "Nova Poshta" terminal—in Odesa region, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported on social media on Monday, according to UNN.

The enemy struck a "Nova Poshta" terminal in Odesa region. A fire broke out, which has now been extinguished - Kiper wrote.

The State Emergency Service later showed the aftermath.

According to Kiper, "no information about casualties has been received so far."

"All relevant services are working at the site of the strike," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

96 of 121 Russian drones neutralized; missile did not reach its target

Update

Russia is deliberately striking warehouses and logistics facilities, including food-related ones, as a result of which a significant portion of modern storage capacity has already been destroyed—up to 90% in some areas. However, Ukrainians will not be left without food, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy assures.