96 of 121 Russian drones neutralized; missile did not reach its target

Russia launched a missile and 121 drones at Ukraine overnight, of which 96 were shot down or suppressed; the missile did not reach its target, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of August 31 (from 18:00 on August 30), the enemy attacked with one Kh-59 guided air-launched missile from the airspace over the Black Sea, as well as 121 Shahed-type attack UAVs (most of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, and Hvardiiske – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 96 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, and drones of other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country; the Kh-59 guided air-launched missile did not reach its target. Hits by enemy air-attack weapons were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the سقوط of downed targets (debris) at 8 locations – the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The attack is ongoing; about ten enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

The General Staff reported Russia’s losses over the past day: 1,600 military personnel, 5 tanks, 50 artillery systems and other equipment