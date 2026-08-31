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The General Staff reported Russia’s losses over the past day: 1,600 military personnel, 5 tanks, 50 artillery systems and other equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Over the past day, Russia lost approximately 1,600 military personnel, 5 tanks, 50 artillery systems and 2,055 drones. Russia’s total personnel losses reached 1,488,200.

The General Staff reported Russia’s losses over the past day: 1,600 military personnel, 5 tanks, 50 artillery systems and other equipment

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Defense Forces neutralized approximately 1,600 more Russian military personnel, bringing Russia’s total personnel losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion to approximately 1,488,200. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

Over the past day, Russian forces also lost 5 tanks, 7 armored combat vehicles, 50 artillery systems, 7 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 3 air defense systems.

The largest daily losses were recorded among operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles — 2,055 units. The total number of Russian UAVs of this type lost has reached 490,402.

Russian equipment losses

Also over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed or damaged 467 vehicles and fuel trucks, 7 ground robotic systems, and 7 units of special equipment.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost 12,316 tanks, 25,255 armored combat vehicles, 48,883 artillery systems, 2,079 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 1,597 air defense systems.

In addition, according to the General Staff, Russia’s total losses amount to 440 aircraft, 354 helicopters, 5,060 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines. The data on losses is being уточнено.

186 attacks recorded at the front — the largest number of assaults took place in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors30.08.26, 22:18 • 2302 views

Stepan Haftko

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