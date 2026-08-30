186 attacks recorded at the front — the largest number of assaults took place in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors

Since the beginning of the day, 186 combat engagements have taken place on the front. Russian troops were most active in assaulting the positions of the Defense Forces in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

The aggressor carried out 57 airstrikes using 193 guided aerial bombs, deployed 7,190 kamikaze drones for strikes, and conducted 2,085 shellings of the positions of our troops and населated areas - the statement reads.

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked once and carried out 43 shellings of the positions of our troops and населated areas.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units three times toward the населated areas of Vovchanski Khutory, Volokhivka, and Rybachyne.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted to improve its positions five times by conducting assault operations toward Dovhenke, Radkivka, and Kupiansk.

Ten attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction in the areas of the населated areas of Novoselivka, Stavky, and Lyman, as well as near Hrekivka and Dibrova. Two of these attacks are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped five attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the населated areas of Kryva Luka, Dibrova, Zakitne, Mykolaivka, and Riznykivka. Fighting continues in two locations.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian invaders assaulted toward Fedorivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 20 enemy assaults in the areas of the населated areas of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novoselivka, Pavlivka, Stepanivka, Raiske, Vilne, and Kucheriv Yar. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

The enemy carried out 23 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the населated areas of Bilytske, Dobropillia, Novohryshyne, Myrne, and Serhiivka, as well as in the areas of Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Novopidhородnie, and Udachne. Two attacks are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 57 occupiers were eliminated here today and 14 wounded; two pieces of automotive equipment, a gun, four special-purpose vehicles, and 26 shelters for enemy personnel were destroyed. Three guns, one piece of automotive equipment, and 87 shelters for enemy personnel were damaged. A total of 380 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed - the report reads.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked toward Ternove.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled ten enemy attacks toward the населated areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Rizdvianka, Rivne, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped two attempts by the enemy to advance in the area of Mala Tokmachka and Shcherbaky.

In the Dnipro River direction, the enemy attempted to improve its positions once.

There have been no significant changes in the situation in the other directions.

Russia lost another 1,400 military personnel and nearly 2,000 drones in one day – General Staff