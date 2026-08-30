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Russia lost another 1,400 military personnel and nearly 2,000 drones in one day – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Over the past day, Russian forces lost approximately 1,400 military personnel and 1,963 drones. Total personnel losses reached 1,486,600.

Russia lost another 1,400 military personnel and nearly 2,000 drones in one day – General Staff

Over the past day, Russian forces lost approximately 1,400 more military personnel, bringing the total personnel losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the full-scale invasion to approximately 1,486,600 people. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

The greatest equipment losses suffered by Russian forces over the past day were among unmanned aerial vehicles—1,963 units. The Defense Forces also destroyed 394 vehicles and fuel trucks, as well as 59 artillery systems.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation lost 1 tank, 7 armored combat vehicles, 2 multiple rocket launchers, 1 air defense system, 6 ground robotic systems, and 6 units of special equipment.

In total, since February 24, 2022, Russian forces have lost 12,311 tanks, 25,248 armored combat vehicles, 48,833 artillery systems, 2,072 multiple rocket launchers, and 1,594 air defense systems. Data on the enemy’s losses is being уточнено.

Over the past day, 175 combat engagements took place at the front, with the hottest area being the Kostiantynivka direction29.08.26, 23:39 • 1936 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine