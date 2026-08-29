Over the past day, 175 combat engagements took place at the front, with the hottest area being the Kostiantynivka direction

Since the beginning of August 29, 175 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Russian forces were most active in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 19 enemy assaults in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novoselivka, Rusynyi Yar, and toward Mykolaipillia. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians attacked 17 times, attempting to advance near a number of settlements.

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According to preliminary data, in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian troops eliminated 50 occupiers and wounded another 10. They also destroyed seven vehicles, a UAV control post, an ammunition depot, and 25 shelters, while 323 Russian drones were destroyed or suppressed.

Overall, during the day, Russian forces launched three missile strikes and 47 airstrikes, using 195 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy deployed 7,182 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,305 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

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