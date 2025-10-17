Russia shot down its own plane during a night drone attack on Crimea - Ukrainian Navy

During a night drone attack, Russians shot down their own plane over temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy), on the air of one of the Ukrainian TV channels, as reported by UNN.

Details

Today, it flared up in another place. They repelled Ukrainian attacks so effectively that they managed to shoot down their own plane over Crimea today. Details are currently being collected in Crimea. - Pletenchuk said.

Addition

The Telegram channel "Krymskyi Viter" reported that tonight in temporarily occupied Crimea, a drone attack was reported, explosions were heard in various districts, and an oil depot in Hvardiiske was on fire.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are striking Russian oil refineries with their own weapons. It was domestic production that allowed the use of forces and means as Ukraine sees fit.