"Russia must do this without delay": Weimar+ countries issue joint statement

The countries of the Weimar+ group published a joint statement after a meeting in London on Russian aggression against Ukraine and Euro-Atlantic security. The text of the document is published on the website of the British government, UNN reports.

In the statement, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom and the High Representative of the EU, in particular, reaffirm solidarity with the Ukrainian people, condolences to the victims of recent attacks by Russia and full support for the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

We welcome the US-led peace efforts and the prospect of further negotiations this week. So far, Russia has shown no serious intention to make progress. It must do so without delay. We have joined Ukraine's call for an immediate, complete, unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create space for negotiations on a just, comprehensive and lasting peace. - the statement reads.

The Weimar+ countries also point out that any peace will only last if it is based on international law, including the UN Charter, and Ukraine is able to deter and defend itself against any future Russian attack.

Ukraine must be confident in its ability to continue to successfully resist Russian aggression with our support - said the foreign ministers of the Weimar+ group.

They also stressed the need to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which includes replenishing ammunition and equipment stocks and "further strengthening industrial capacity".

We are committed to reliable security guarantees for Ukraine. This includes exploring the creation of a coalition of air, land and sea support forces that could help build confidence in future peace and support the restoration of Ukraine's Armed Forces - the statement reads.

In addition, European diplomats pledged to take "ambitious measures" to reduce Russia's ability to wage war by limiting the Kremlin's revenues, destroying the shadow fleet, increasing the oil price limit and reducing the remaining imports of Russian energy.

"We will keep Russian sovereign assets in our jurisdictions immovable until Russia ceases its aggression and pays for the damage caused," the signatories of the statement concluded.

