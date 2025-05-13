"Russia must do this without delay": Weimar+ countries issue joint statement

$41.550.04
ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17
May 12, 07:01 PM

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Due to the incompetence of commanders, the occupiers are suffering losses in the Kherson direction - partisans

May 12, 04:12 PM

London police are investigating a fire at the home of British Prime Minister Starmer

May 12, 04:26 PM

Ukraine does not have complete information about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, because the IAEA report lacks data

May 12, 04:29 PM

The subway stopped in London due to a large-scale power outage: what is known

May 12, 06:22 PM

The West is seeking a 30-day ceasefire to give Kyiv a respite - Zakharova

May 12, 07:37 PM • 4204 views
Publications

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM
UNN Lite

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM
"Russia must do this without delay": Weimar+ countries issue joint statement

Kyiv • UNN

 Kyiv • UNN

The Weimar+ group of countries called on Russia for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. They promise support for Kyiv, strengthening the army and security guarantees.

"Russia must do this without delay": Weimar+ countries issue joint statement

The countries of the Weimar+ group published a joint statement after a meeting in London on Russian aggression against Ukraine and Euro-Atlantic security. The text of the document is published on the website of the British government, UNN reports.

Details

In the statement, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom and the High Representative of the EU, in particular, reaffirm solidarity with the Ukrainian people, condolences to the victims of recent attacks by Russia and full support for the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

We welcome the US-led peace efforts and the prospect of further negotiations this week. So far, Russia has shown no serious intention to make progress. It must do so without delay. We have joined Ukraine's call for an immediate, complete, unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create space for negotiations on a just, comprehensive and lasting peace.

- the statement reads.

The Weimar+ countries also point out that any peace will only last if it is based on international law, including the UN Charter, and Ukraine is able to deter and defend itself against any future Russian attack.

Ukraine must be confident in its ability to continue to successfully resist Russian aggression with our support

- said the foreign ministers of the Weimar+ group.

They also stressed the need to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which includes replenishing ammunition and equipment stocks and "further strengthening industrial capacity".

We are committed to reliable security guarantees for Ukraine. This includes exploring the creation of a coalition of air, land and sea support forces that could help build confidence in future peace and support the restoration of Ukraine's Armed Forces

- the statement reads.

The EU is preparing "powerful and large-scale" sanctions against Russia in case of disruption of negotiations on a ceasefire - the head of the French Foreign Ministry
12.05.25, 22:59

In addition, European diplomats pledged to take "ambitious measures" to reduce Russia's ability to wage war by limiting the Kremlin's revenues, destroying the shadow fleet, increasing the oil price limit and reducing the remaining imports of Russian energy.

"We will keep Russian sovereign assets in our jurisdictions immovable until Russia ceases its aggression and pays for the damage caused," the signatories of the statement concluded.

Recall

A meeting of defense ministers from five European countries dedicated to strengthening European defense capabilities will take place in Rome, Italy, on Friday, May 16 . In particular, the discussion will focus on coordinating support for Ukraine.

The EU will impose sanctions against the "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation, the list will include almost 150 ships - EUobserver
13.05.25, 00:15

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Rome
Armed Forces of Ukraine
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Germany
United States
Ukraine
London
Poland
